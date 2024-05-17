Samsung Rescheduled Galaxy F55 5G Launch in India

Highlights

In India, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G was supposed to debut on May 17.

Now, the launch has been rescheduled at a later time.

In India, the cost of the Galaxy F55 5G is anticipated to be less than Rs 30,000.

Samsung initially planned to launch the Galaxy F55 5G on May 17th but has now rescheduled the release to the end of May. The new launch date for the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G in India is set for May 27th. The reason for this delay has not been disclosed.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Price in India and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 26,999, which will place it below Rs 30,000, likely inclusive of bank offers. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores across India.

Key Specs Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 8 GB RAM Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Selfie Camera 50 MP Battery 5000 mAh

Design and Color Options

The Galaxy F55 5G will be available in two color options: Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. The phone will feature a vegan leather finish with a saddle stitch pattern on the back, which the company claims will make it the slimmest and lightest vegan leather smartphone in its segment for the year 2024.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Specifications

Display: The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. This display will support a refresh rate of 120Hz, offer a Full HD+ (FHD+) resolution, and reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Processor: Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which promises efficient performance and smooth multitasking capabilities.

RAM and Storage: The Galaxy F55 5G may come in two storage configurations, both featuring 8GB of RAM. Customers will have the option to choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a versatile camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and clear photos, an 8MP ultrawide camera for expansive shots, and a 2MP macro camera for close-up photography. For selfie enthusiasts, the Galaxy F55 5G might sport a 50MP front-facing camera.

Battery and Charging: The device could be powered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their phone and stay connected longer.

Software: On the software side, the Galaxy F55 5G is expected to run on One UI 6.0, based on the latest Android 14, offering users an updated and feature-rich user experience.

With these impressive specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market once it launches at the end of May.