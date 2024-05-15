Sony Xperia 1 VI vs latest Gen smartphones

The Sony Xperia 1 VI has been announced, presenting a refined version of the Xperia 1 V model. A notable alteration is the shift from the familiar 4K OLED screen with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio to a more conventional 19.5:9 panel with a resolution of 1080x2340px. Despite maintaining a 6.5-inch diagonal size, the adjusted aspect ratio actually results in a slightly larger display.

Additionally, the new display boasts increased brightness, now reaching 1,300 nits compared to the previous 900 nits. Moreover, it features smarter functionality, with the LTPO panel dynamically adjusting between 1Hz and 120Hz, a departure from the Xperia 1 V's predominantly 60Hz to 120Hz toggle.

What's new with the Sony Xperia 1 VI ?



Sony has made significant enhancements to the Xperia 1 VI, promising a positive impact on various fronts. First and foremost, battery life receives a substantial boost, with Sony asserting that the 5,000mAh battery can power the device for up to two days of regular usage. Our review attests to its remarkable performance.

Furthermore, the battery recharges swiftly, reaching 50% in just 30 minutes with a 30W charger. Impressively, even after four years of use, Battery Care and Xperia Adaptive Charging ensure that it retains at least 80% of its capacity.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Features and Design

In terms of design and durability, both sides of the Xperia 1 VI feature Gorilla Glass Victus, with a textured finish on the back reminiscent of its predecessor. Textured strips along the aluminum frame add to the device's grip and aesthetic appeal.

For audiophiles, the Xperia 1 VI offers an upgraded audio experience. Its louder and more balanced full-stage front-facing stereo speakers boast reduced distortion, while the inclusion of a new Premium Audio Circuit in the 3.5mm headphone jack enhances output quality.

Under the hood, the Xperia 1 VI receives a significant boost with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage options vary by region, with European buyers offered 256GB and those in Japan and East Asia having the choice of a 512GB version.

Addressing thermal concerns, Sony introduces a vapor chamber in its flagship phone, which is expected to significantly improve temperature management. Moreover, the new FPS Optimizer dynamically adjusts CPU usage and frame rates for an optimized gaming experience.

Turning to the camera system, while the Xperia 1 VI's setup may appear similar to its predecessor, fundamental changes have been implemented. Notably, the main 48MP camera now offers a full-resolution 48MP mode, alongside a 24mm f/1.9 optically-stabilized lens. The zoom camera sees notable improvements, with a longer-reaching 85mm–170mm optically-zooming module and enhanced focusing capabilities, including a dedicated tele-macro mode.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Price and Availability

The Xperia 1 VI debuts with Android 14 and is promised three Android version updates along with four years of security updates. Available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green, the Xperia 1 VI starts at €1,399/£1,299 and is slated for an early June release.