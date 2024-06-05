Tecno Camon 30 5G Gets AI Assistant Upgrade: Talk to Your Phone in 70+ Languages!

A month after its launch in India, the Tecno Camon 30 5G series is set to receive an AI-powered update. The business revealed on Tuesday that it is adding additional smartphones to the Ella-GPT assistant, which made its debut with the Phantom V Flip 5G. Ask AI and AI Generate are the two generative AI functionalities already available on the Tecno Camon 30 5G standard model and the Camon 30 Premier 5G model. Interestingly, the devices come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and come pre-installed with HiOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

Updated With AI Features for the Tecno Camon 30 Series

Ella-GPT is an artificial intelligence assistant enhanced by ChatGPT and powered by OpenAI's GPT 3.5. Ella-GPT can perform all the general functions an AI chatbot can do. It can produce text, respond to queries, provide translations in practically real-time, and assist in coming up with ideas for new content.

The chatbot takes voice commands in addition to more than 70 different languages. According to the business, the AI assistant can provide individualised help and manage daily activities for consumers. Remarkably, in 2023, the AI helper debuted alongside the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series has two additional AI functions besides Ella-GPT. With AI Ask, users can proofread pre written content for grammar mistakes and write messages. It can be applied to produce content in various formats. Additionally, the capability works with the Google Chrome browser to provide generative capabilities when viewing multiple websites.

Additionally, the Notepad app's AI Generate feature for the Camon 30 5G series allows users to create original graphics using arbitrary strokes and contours. Sketch-style images are displayed after generation.

Specifications of the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G

The 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the Tecno Camon 30 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, on the other hand, has a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Camon 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, while the latter has the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset.

Both smartphones include a 50-megapixel primary camera for photography purposes. A 2-megapixel depth sensor is also included in the regular model, while the Premier model has a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. Both phones include a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front.