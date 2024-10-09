Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Latest Budget-Friendly 5G Phone

On Tuesday, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G was introduced in India. The Tecno Spark 30C 5G, which boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, is another smartphone priced under Rs.10,000. The Vivo T3x, iQOO Z9 Lite, and Infinix Hot 50 5G are some of the phones that the new phone will compete with. In addition to its 48-megapixel primary rear camera, the smartphone is IP54-rated for durability to dust and splashes. It is powered by 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. According to the business, the phone will provide lag-free service for over four years. The phone has two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility and is NFC compatible. The 5,000mAh battery of the dual SIM-capable smartphone supports 18W cable charging.

The price and availability of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G in India

The 4GB + 64GB Tecno Spark 30C 5G model costs Rs. 9,999 in India, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 10,499 in the same country. Flipkart and a few retail locations in the nation offer it for sale. Three colour options are available for the phone: Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud. A Transformers skin is included in the box free of charge.

Specifications and Features of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G

The 6.67-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage power the phone. A microSD card may be used to increase the capacity to up to 1TB practically, and an additional 4GB of RAM can be added. The phone comes with HiOS 14, which is based on Android 14. Regarding the camera, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G features an 8-megapixel sensor on the front, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor on the back, and an LED flash unit. The smartphone has an infrared sensor and two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A 5,000mAh battery powers the Tecno Spark 30C 5G, which also accepts 18W wired charging. Dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio port are among the connectivity choices. The device weighs 189.2g and has an IP54 rating for protection from dust and splashes.

