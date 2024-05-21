Vivo Might Launch X Fold 3 Pro Soon

Vivo has recently created a buzz in the tech community by teasing its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, on the popular Indian e-commerce platform, Flipkart. This announcement comes shortly after the smartphone's initial launch in China, signaling Vivo's intent to capture a significant share of the Indian market.

Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart, has gone a step further by setting up a dedicated webpage to promote the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, boldly branding it as "the best fold ever." This strategic move aims to build anticipation and excitement among potential buyers in India.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is not just any smartphone; it is the result of a meticulous collaboration with Zeiss, a company renowned for its expertise in optics and imaging. This partnership is expected to enhance the phone's camera capabilities, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts. The collaboration with Zeiss is a testament to Vivo's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship in its products.

Vivo X Fold 3 teased on Flipkart

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to have a sleek and lightweight design. Key features include an ultra-thin display, SGS Gold Label Five-Star Glass Drop Resistance, and UTG super-tough glass. The hinge mechanism is constructed from carbon fiber for enhanced durability.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications



The phone features a large 8.03-inch inner screen with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, and a 6.53-inch outer screen with a resolution of 2748 x 1172 pixels. Both screens are AMOLED LTPO 120Hz displays, supporting 1.07 billion colors, 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and ZREAL technology.

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 750 graphics. It offers up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device runs on OriginOS 4, based on Android 14.

Additional features include stereo speakers and wireless lossless Hi-Fi audio for an enhanced multimedia experience.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price



Regarding pricing, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro starts at 9,999 yuan in China, which is approximately Rs 1,17,000. It is anticipated that the pricing in India will be similar when the phone officially launches in the Indian market.