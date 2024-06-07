Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Who bags the Superior Foldable Phone medal?

Vivo has entered the Indian market with its first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, previously available only in China since April. This foldable device is set to compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, impressive build quality, and Zeiss optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to challenge Samsung's established presence in the foldable phone segment.

Display: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Outshines Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts a 6.53-inch cover AMOLED display with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels. When unfolded, it reveals an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a smaller 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 904 x 2316 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The main display is a 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED with a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels and HDR10+ support. Both displays also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of color accuracy and brightness, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a noticeable edge with better brightness than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Design and Build Quality

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is noted for its lightweight and slim design, incorporating a Carbon fiber hinge to minimize weight. It weighs just 236 grams and is 5.2 mm thick. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is slightly bulkier, measuring 6.1 mm in thickness and weighing 253 grams.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a large circular camera module on the back, housing a triple camera setup with Zeiss branding. It is available in a single color option, Celestial Black. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, however, offers more variety with five color choices: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue. Its back panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing an edge in durability.

Performance: Cutting-Edge vs. Last Year’s Tech

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 uses the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. This gives the Vivo device a performance advantage, although the true competitor would be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, expected to launch in the second half of 2024.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro offers a single configuration of 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 provides three storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 operates on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1, upgradable to Android 14-based OneUI 6.1.

Camera: Vivo-X Zeiss Partnership Elevates Camera Quality

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a Zeiss-engineered triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with PDAF and OIS support, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with up to 10x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens with PDAF. It also has two 32-megapixel selfie cameras on both displays.

The camera configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 consists of a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. It features a 4-megapixel sensor on the foldable display and a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display for taking selfies.

Battery Life and Charging: Vivo Offers More Power

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with a 5700mAh battery, supporting up to 100-watt fast charging and 50-watt wireless charging. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a smaller 4400mAh battery with 25-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging.

Price Comparison

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs 1,59,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be available for purchase in India starting June 13.

Verdict

In most aspects, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro surpasses the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It offers a superior design, better display, more advanced performance, enhanced camera capabilities, and a larger battery. So for those looking for the best foldable phone currently available, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a compelling choice.