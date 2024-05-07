Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro Set to Launch on 13 May

Next week will see the release of the Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro smartphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced on Monday. Vivo has revealed the colour options for the new phones and placed them up for pre-orders on its Chinese web store. It is anticipated that the Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro will have up to 1TB of onboard storage and up to 16GB of RAM. In addition, a tipster provided information on the price of the new Vivo X100 series phones.

Advertisment

Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro: To launch on 13 May

The business said on Weibo that the Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro will be unveiled on 13 May. China time for the launch ceremony is 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Vivo's Chinese web store already accepts pre-orders for all three phones; the page includes information on the available colours. The Vivo X100s and X100s Pro may be bought starting on 17 May, but the Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to appear on sale on 28 May.

Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro: Colour Options

Advertisment

The colour options for the Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro are Space Grey, Titanium, and White Moonlight. In contrast, Space Grey, Blue Cloud, Titanium, and White Moonlight are the available colour options for the Vivo X100s. Cameras with the Zeiss trademark are displayed.

Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro: Specifications and Price

The Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, according to a post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated). There are four possible RAM and storage configurations for the Vivo X100s: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

In addition, the price and release schedules for forthcoming phones have been disclosed by Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). According to the post, the VivoX100 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage would set you back CNY 6,699, or around Rs. 77,500. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Vivo X100s is reportedly priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 46,200), while the Vivo X100s Pro is expected to cost CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 57,000) for the same variation.