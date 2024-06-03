Waterproof? Dustproof? Indestructible? Oppo F27 Series Might Be India's Toughest Phone Yet

An Oppo F27 series poster leaked by a tipster suggests that the phone could be released in India later this month. Three phones—the Oppo F27, Oppo F27 Pro, and Oppo F27 Pro+—will probably be in the line. It's also reported that the company's upcoming Oppo F27 Pro will be the first smartphone to launch in India with an IP69 grade for water and dust protection. A renamed variant of a different smartphone that the business just unveiled in China may be one of the Pro versions.

When it launches, the rebranded Oppo A3 Pro could be the Oppo F27 Pro or Oppo F27 Pro+

According to the leaked poster, the Oppo F27 Pro+ would resemble the Oppo A3 Pro, a different smartphone released in China last month, in terms of style. This comprises the two colorways depicted in the poster and the circular rear camera module in the centre of the upper part of the rear panel.

In addition to its design, the Oppo A3 Pro is the first phone in China from the business to be released with an IP69 classification. This implies that the device might be released in India under a different name, like the A series phone. It still needs to be clarified, though, if the Oppo F27 Pro or F27 Pro+ will be the Oppo A3 Pro's international version.

The Oppo F27 Pro or Oppo F27 Pro+ may come with a Dimensity 7050 processor and up to 12GB of RAM if these rumours are true. With a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the phone sports two cameras on its back. The phone is power-efficient with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

India Release Date for Oppo F27 Series Is Leaked

On X (formerly Twitter), tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked a poster for the Oppo F27 series' Indian debut. According to the alleged poster, the Oppo F27 Pro+ will be sold in India on 13 June. It is anticipated that the Oppo F27 Pro and an average Oppo F27 model will be included in the smartphone series.

The tipster's message indicates that the series' smartphones will have minimum dust and water resistance ratings of IP66, IP68, and IP69. When the business launches the phone later this month, we should be able to understand the various IP ratings better.