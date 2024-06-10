Xiaomi 14 Civi Price: Value Champion or Overpriced?

On 12 June, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is expected to debut in India. The business has already hinted at the forthcoming phone's main features. The phone's design and available colours have also been made public. It is suspected to be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which made its debut in China in March of this year. A tipster has revealed the Xiaomi 14 Civi's potential price before the launch, along with the anticipated RAM and storage variations.

Advertisment







India's expected price for the Xiaomi 14 Civi

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Xiaomi 14 Civi may cost Rs. 43,000 in India, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post. He added that there would be a second 12GB + 512GB option. The tipster pointed out that his source was "not sure this time" about these specifics. As a result, readers ought to approach this information cautiously.

Advertisment

Priced below Rs. 50,000, the Xiaomi 14 Civi could carve a niche in the Indian market between strictly mid-range offerings and true high-end flagships. This segment caters to users prioritising good value for money and looking for phones with premium features without the top-tier price tag. The 4,700mAh battery of the Xiaomi 14 Civi is expected to last up to 1,600 charge cycles and support 67W wired fast charging. The smartphone will be 7.4 mm thick and have a metal frame. It will be available in three different colour options in India: Shadow Black, Matcha Green, and Cruise Blue.

Advertisment

Xiaomi is renowned for providing affordable smartphones. Even at a price of about Rs. 50,000, the Xiaomi 14 Civi can still pack several high-end features, including a potent processor, a sharp display, and a strong camera setup. Those who want those features but want to avoid spending a fortune might be drawn to this. The official announcement will solidify the pricing details.

Features and characteristics of Xiaomi 14 Civi

Advertisment

It has been revealed that the Xiaomi 14 Civi will include a 1.5K AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz. It will come with HyperOS, based on Android 14, and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. The phone will include two 32-megapixel front cameras and a triple rear camera array supported by Leica. The 4,700mAh battery of the Xiaomi 14 Civi is expected to last up to 1,600 charge cycles and support 67W wired fast charging. The smartphone will be 7.4 mm thick and have a metal frame. It will be available in three different colour options in India: Shadow Black, Matcha Green, and Cruise Blue.

With the launch just around the corner, the Xiaomi 14 Civi has generated significant interest in the Indian smartphone market. It's positioned in the sub-Rs. 50,000 segments and the promise of potentially premium features at a competitive price make it a phone to watch out for.