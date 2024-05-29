5 Best Phones Under 15000: A Comprehensive Comparison

In today’s fast-paced world, having a reliable smartphone doesn't mean breaking the bank. For those looking to get the best value, we have compiled a detailed comparison of the best phones under INR 15000. Each of these phones offers impressive features that cater to a variety of user needs, from gaming and photography to everyday multitasking. Let's dive into the specifics to help you make an informed decision.

1. Moto G64

Price: ₹14,300

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Octa core

Cameras: 50+8+5 MP Rear Camera, 16 MP Front Camera

Display: 6.5″ (16.51 cm) 120Hz IPS LCD

RAM & Storage: 8 GB RAM | 128 GB Storage

Battery: 6000 mAh with 33W Fast Charging

OS: Android v14

Connectivity: 5G, Fingerprint Sensor

The Moto G64 stands out with its robust MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and a large 6000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. Its camera setup, featuring a versatile 50 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro, caters to photography enthusiasts. The 16 MP front camera is ideal for selfies. The 120Hz IPS LCD display promises smooth visuals, making it a great choice for gamers and media consumers. Additionally, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage provide ample space and speed for multitasking.

2. vivo T3x

Price: ₹13,499

Key Features:

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Octa core

Cameras: 50+2+2 MP Rear Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

Display: 6.72″ (17.07 cm) 120Hz LCD

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM | 128 GB Storage

Battery: 6000 mAh with 44W Fast Charging

OS: Android v14

Connectivity: 5G, Fingerprint Sensor

The vivo T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which ensures efficient performance. The 6000 mAh battery coupled with 44W fast charging is perfect for heavy users who need quick top-ups. Its camera system, though not as varied as the Moto G64, still provides a decent 50 MP main shooter. The 120Hz refresh rate on the LCD display enhances the user experience, making it fluid and responsive. However, with only 4 GB RAM, it might not handle extensive multitasking as smoothly as some of its competitors.

3. realme Narzo 70x 5G

Price: ₹11,999

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Octa core

Cameras: 50+2 MP Rear Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

Display: 6.72″ (17.07 cm) 120Hz IPS LCD

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM | 128 GB Storage

Battery: 5000 mAh with 45W Fast Charging

OS: Android v14

Connectivity: 5G, Fingerprint Sensor

The realme Narzo 70x 5G offers a balance between performance and affordability. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor is suitable for everyday tasks and light gaming. Its 50 MP primary camera is capable of capturing detailed photos, while the 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures you stay powered throughout the day. The 120Hz IPS LCD provides a smooth visual experience, although the 4 GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking.

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Price: ₹11,159

Key Features:

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Octa core

Cameras: 48+8+2 MP Rear Camera, 13 MP Front Camera

Display: 6.67″ (16.94 cm) 120Hz Super AMOLED

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM | 128 GB Storage

Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W Fast Charging

OS: Android v12

Connectivity: 5G, Fingerprint Sensor

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is notable for its stunning 6.67″ Super AMOLED display, which offers vibrant colors and deep contrasts, a rare find in this price range. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor provides reliable performance, and the camera setup, with a 48 MP main sensor, ensures good photography capabilities. Despite the older Android v12 OS, the phone's 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging keep it competitive.

5. POCO M6 Pro 5G

Price: ₹10,999

Key Features:

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Octa core

Cameras: 50+2 MP Rear Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

Display: 6.79″ (17.25 cm) 90Hz IPS LCD

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB Storage

Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

OS: Android v13

Connectivity: 5G, Fingerprint Sensor

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is the most affordable option on our list, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers. It features a capable Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and a 50 MP main camera. The 6.79″ display, though only 90Hz, is sufficiently large and clear for most users. The major drawback is the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which might not be enough for users with extensive app and media needs. However, its 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging provides adequate battery life.

When choosing the best phone under INR 15000, it ultimately depends on your specific needs and preferences:

Best for Performance and Battery: The Moto G64 with its MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 6000 mAh battery.

Best for Display Quality: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 with its Super AMOLED display.

Best Budget Option: The POCO M6 Pro 5G, offering great value for its price.

Each of these phones offers a unique set of features, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this price range. Whether you prioritize performance, display quality, or battery life, you can find a device that suits your needs without exceeding your budget.