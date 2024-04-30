Affordable Galaxy S24 Coming Soon in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 debuted in India earlier this year. There are two memory and storage options available. A source reports that Samsung intends to sell a third, less costly variant in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It comes with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB model: Expected Price

Tipster Abhishek Yadav uploaded a photograph on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the price of a new Samsung Galaxy S24 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Although the official announcement of this model is still awaited, the leaked image shows that it would cost Rs 74,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was released in India earlier this year in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. S24 is available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx, and Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy S24 features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ and 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For added protection, the screen is coated with Corning Gorilla Armour. The phone includes Samsung Knox, Knox Vault, and Passkeys. The Exynos 2400 SoC powers the Galaxy S24. It runs Android 14 with UI 6.1. The company will supply seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security patches.

The Galaxy S24 features a triple back camera arrangement with a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera, and 10MP Telephoto Camera. All versions have a 12MP selfie camera.

Built-in AI features enable the smartphone's Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search functions. The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 4,000mAh battery that supports Wireless PowerShare technology and 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. It also offers IP68 dust and splash resistance and supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB Type-C connectivity.