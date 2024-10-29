Amazon and Flipkart Diwali Sale: Best Smartphone Deals of 2024

With the arrival of Diwali, amazing sales and discounts will be maximum. Fantastic deals are available on various products, including smartphones from well-known companies like Apple, OnePlus, and Redmi, during Amazon's Great Indian Festival. In addition to some of the season's lowest prices, this year's sale promises extra perks, including free EMIs, exchange reductions, and special offers for a few credit cards. So, if you also need clarification about which phone to buy from which website, you've come to the right place. We have curated this list so you can get the phone of your choice at the best price from Amazon and Flipkart Diwali Sale.
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight
Original Price: Rs. 59,600 and Discounted Price: Rs. 42,999
-
Advanced Camera System
-
Powerful A15 Bionic Chip
-
Impressive Battery Life
-
Brilliant Display
-
Durable Desi
-
iOS Ecosystem
-
Storage Options
A well-rounded smartphone with exceptional camera capabilities, performance, battery life, and display quality is the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB). It is an excellent option for anyone searching for a dependable and powerful smartphone in the current market because of its sturdy design and integration with the Apple ecosystem. The iPhone 13 is a strong contender for anyone interested in photography, gaming, or just a reliable gadget for daily usage.
OnePlus 12R
Original Price: Rs. 42,999 and Discounted Price: Rs. 37,999
-
Flagship Performance
-
Processor
-
Stunning Display
-
Screen Quality
-
Impressive Battery Life
-
Battery Capacity
-
Fast Charging
-
Solid Build Quality
-
Versatile Camera System
-
User-Friendly Software
-
Great Value for Money
For consumers seeking outstanding performance, a bright display, a long battery life, and good overall features without going over budget, the OnePlus 12R is a great option. It is an appealing choice in the mid-range smartphone market since it offers flagship-level features at a competitive price.
Realme GT 6T 5G
Original Price: Rs 33,999 and Discounted Price: Rs 29,999
-
Powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Processor
-
6.78-inch AMOLED Display with 6000 nits Peak Brightness
-
120 Hz Refresh Rate for Smooth Scrolling
-
5500 mAh Battery with 120W Fast Charging
-
Excellent Daylight Camera Performance (50MP Main Camera)
-
Up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage Options
-
Excellent Gaming Performance with Dedicated Gaming Features
-
Robust Build Quality with Gorilla Glass Victus 2
-
Dual Stereo Speakers with Crisp Audio Output
-
AI Features for Enhanced Photography and User Experience
Because of these qualities, the Realme GT 6T 5G is a desirable choice for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone with fast Charging and an excellent camera.
OnePlus Nord CE4
Original Price: Rs. 24,999 and Discounted Price: Rs. 22,999
-
Powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor
-
8GB RAM with 8GB Virtual RAM Expansion
-
Up to 256GB Internal Storage, Expandable up to 1TB
-
50MP Main Camera with OIS
-
8MP Ultra-Wide Camera
-
16MP Front Camera for High-Quality Selfies
-
5500 mAh Battery for Extended Usage
-
100W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
-
6.7-inch AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate
-
IP54 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance
For consumers looking for a well-rounded smartphone with strong performance, superb photographic capabilities, and rapid charging technology, these qualities make the OnePlus Nord CE 4 appealing.
iQOO Z9 5G
Original Price: Rs. 24,999 and Discounted Price: Rs. 18,499
-
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor
-
120 Hz AMOLED Display
-
50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS Camera
-
5500 mAh Battery
-
80W FlashCharge Technology
-
Up to 12 GB RAM with Extended RAM Technology
-
Dual Stereo Speakers
-
Ultra Game Mode for Enhanced Gaming Experience
-
IP54 Water and Dust Resistance
-
Slim Design with Premium Build Quality
Particularly for the low-cost market, the iQOO Z9 5G is an attractive smartphone with several features intended to deliver a powerful user experience.
Flipkart
Top smartphone models from leading companies like Vivo, Samsung, Realme, and many more are available at great discounts during Flipkart's "#MobilesWaliDiwali" sale. Customers may buy their favourite devices at reduced prices during this holiday sale, which features affordable prices. Flipkart offers extra savings through bank discounts, free EMI choices, and desirable exchange incentives to make these bargains even more appealing. Because of this, it's an excellent time for consumers to replace their smartphones without breaking the bank, competing with Amazon's holiday sales.
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
Original Price: Rs. 89,999 and Discounted Price: Rs. 37,999
-
Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
-
Vibrant 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
-
120 Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
-
High Peak Brightness of 1,750 nits
-
Excellent Camera System with 50 MP Main Sensor
-
IP68 Water and Dust Resistance Rating
-
Long Battery Life with 3,900 mAh Capacity
-
25W Fast Charging and 15W Wireless Charging
-
Enhanced Connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E Support
-
One UI with Android 14 for a Smooth User Experience
The Samsung Galaxy S23's potent processor, superb display, long battery life, and adaptable camera system allow it to compete with other top smartphones. Users looking for outstanding performance in a small package will find it ideal.
Vivo T3x 5G
Original Price: Rs. 17,499 and Discounted Price: Rs. 11,249
-
Long Lasting 6000 mAh Battery
-
Great Performance with Snapdragon 6+ Gen 1
-
Fast Charging at 44W
-
Large 6.72-inch Full-HD+ Display
-
120 Hz Refresh Rate for Smooth Scrolling
-
Good Build Quality and Design
-
Loud Stereo Speakers
-
Expandable Storage up to 1TB
-
Multiple RAM Options (up to 8GB)
-
User-Friendly FunTouch OS 14
With a huge display, robust performance, and impressive battery life, the Vivo T3x 5G is a formidable competitor in the budget market and a fantastic option for those looking for value without sacrificing necessary features.
Realme 12X 5G (6GB | 128GB)
Original Price: Rs. 17,999 and Discounted Price: Rs. 11,499
-
Lightweight and Stylish Design
-
Decent Performance with Dimensity 6100+ SoC
-
6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate
-
Good Battery Life with 5000 mAh Capacity
-
45W SuperVOOC Fast Charging
-
Expandable Storage up to 1TB
-
Stereo Speakers for Enhanced Audio Experience
-
5G Connectivity for Future-Proofing
-
User-Friendly Realme UI Based on Android 14
-
Affordable Price Point
With a sleek design, strong performance, and necessary features like 5G compatibility and quick charging, the Realme 12X 5G (6GB | 128GB) provides a well-rounded package for daily users and is an excellent value for the money.
OPPO K12x 5G
Original Price: Rs. 16,999 and Discounted Price: Rs. 10,999
-
Ultra-Durable Design with Military-Grade Endurance
-
Lightweight and Slim Profile (7.68mm thick)
-
6.67-inch Full HD+ Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate
-
High Brightness (850 nits typical, 1000 nits peak)
-
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC for Solid Performance
-
Large 6000 mAh Battery for Extended Usage
-
Fast Charging Support at 44W
-
Multiple Storage Options (128GB and 256GB) with microSD Expansion up to 1TB
-
AI LinkBoost for Enhanced Connectivity
-
Smooth User Experience with Up to 8GB RAM
The OPPO K12x 5G is an excellent option for those looking for a dependable smartphone that performs well in daily duties and multimedia consumption while having a fashionable appearance. It does this by combining durability, performance, and a brilliant display.
Nothing CMF Phone 1 (6GB | 128GB)
Original Price: Rs. 19,999 and Discounted Price: Rs. 12,999
-
Unique Design with Swappable Rear Panels
-
6.67-inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate
-
High Brightness (Peak at 2000 nits)
-
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor for Solid Performance
-
50 MP Dual Rear Camera System
-
5000 mAh Battery for Extended Usage
-
33W Fast Charging Support
-
Clean and Customizable Nothing OS 2.6 Based on Android 14
-
IP52 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance
-
Affordable Price Point Starting Around ₹14,999
With its distinctive appearance, bright display, and strong performance, the Nothing CMF Phone 1 (6GB | 128GB) stands out in the cheap market. It is a desirable option for consumers looking for a fashionable smartphone that provides good value without sacrificing the necessary features.
Buy these smartphones at the best price from Amazon and Flipkart Diwali Sale. You can get more discounts using bank cards and gift your loved ones the best options. Happy Shopping!