Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get Redmi and Poco Phones Under Rs 10000

Amazon is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Great Summer Sale, slated to kick off tomorrow, May 2. The sale promises an extravaganza of discounts and deals, with a special early start for Amazon Prime members at midnight and a noon launch for general users. Anticipation runs high as Amazon hints at significant markdowns on a plethora of 5G smartphones, setting the stage for an epic shopping spree.

Advertisment

A diverse array of smartphones, ranging from the Redmi 12 5G and Poco M6 Pro to the OnePlus 12 and the iPhone 15, are slated to receive substantial price cuts during the sale extravaganza. Among the standout offers, the spotlight shines on the Redmi 12 and Poco M6 Pro, both of which will be up for grabs at a jaw-dropping price point of under Rs 10,000.

Redmi 12: Amazon Deal

According to the tantalizing previews unveiled by Amazon, the Redmi 12's original price tag of Rs 15,999 will plummet to an irresistible Rs 9,999 during the sale bonanza. This markdown includes a tantalizing blend of bank offers and coupons, the details of which will be unveiled once the sale commences. Boasting an array of vibrant hues and storage configurations, the Redmi 12 stands poised to captivate buyers with its compelling combination of style and substance.

Advertisment

Redmi 12 Specifications

Delving into its specifications, the Redmi 12 exudes elegance with its sleek glass back panel, complemented by silver metallic accents adorning its camera setup. Powered by the cutting-edge MIUI 14, based on the latest Android 13 iteration, and fueled by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the Redmi 12 promises seamless performance and intuitive user experience.

Front and center, the Redmi 12 dazzles with its expansive 6.79-inch FHD+ display, boasting a buttery-smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Embracing a punch-hole notch design with slim bezels, the display delivers immersive visuals, albeit with a slightly thicker chin bezel. Fueling extended usage sessions is a robust 5,000mAh battery, with support for brisk 18W fast charging.

Advertisment

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Redmi 12's versatile camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. On the selfie front, an 8-megapixel camera ensures stunning self-portraits and crisp video calls.

Poco M6 Pro: Unbeatable Value

Meanwhile, the Poco M6 Pro promises unparalleled value with its irresistible sale price of Rs 8,999, a substantial drop from its original Rs 15,999 price tag. Launched to acclaim last August, the Poco M6 Pro boasts a sleek design and is available in two stylish color options.

Advertisment

Under the hood, the Poco M6 Pro packs a punch with its smooth 90Hz 6.79-inch Full-HD+ display, featuring a lightning-fast 240Hz touch sampling rate and fortified with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and fueled by a hefty 5,000mAh battery. The Poco M6 Pro ensures seamless multitasking and enduring battery life.

Running on the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 iteration out of the box, the Poco M6 Pro promises a refined user experience, enriched by its intuitive interface and feature-rich ecosystem.

On the imaging front, the Poco M6 Pro shines with its 50-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor, delivering stunning captures with depth and clarity. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel front camera ensures picture-perfect moments.

With these unbeatable offers on the Redmi 12 and Poco M6 Pro, Amazon's Great Summer Sale presents an irresistible opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to snag top-tier devices at jaw-dropping prices. Whether you're eyeing style, performance, or value, these discounted smartphones promise to elevate your mobile experience without breaking the bank.