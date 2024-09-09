Apple Event 2024 Live updates: Watch Apple iPhone 16 series launch

The Apple Event 2024 has officially kicked off, and all eyes are on the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series debut. The event, named "It's Glowtime," is generating immense excitement with the launch of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Starting at 10:30 PM IST, this year's event is rumored to spotlight new Siri features, inspired by its vibrant teaser.
In addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple is also expected to unveil two new versions of the AirPods 4, featuring sleek upgrades while maintaining the familiar design. But that’s not all—Apple might also introduce updates to its wearables, including the Watch SE 3, a refreshed Watch Series 10, and the highly awaited Watch Ultra 3.
As the excitement builds, this hardware event promises to bring cutting-edge innovations and thrilling new product launches. Stay tuned for real-time updates as Apple showcases its groundbreaking devices!
Apple Glowtime Event Begins
The Apple Glowtime event is now live! Tim Cook has taken the stage to kick off the highly anticipated iPhone 16 Series launch. Stay tuned for real-time updates and all the latest announcements as the event unfolds!
Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Watch Series 10
Apple has officially revealed the Watch Series 10, boasting its largest display to date! The new model introduces a Titanium variant, replacing the previous stainless steel option.
Apple Event 2024 Live: Key features of the Watch Series 10 include
Ability to detect changes in health vitals.
Sleep apnea alerts.
Haptic feedback for enhanced watersports experiences.
Apple Event 2024 Live: Watch Series 10 Price Revealed
The new Apple Watch Ultra has been unveiled with a starting price of $799, and pre-orders are now open. This premium smartwatch, designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, comes with rugged durability and advanced health and fitness tracking features.
Apple Event 2024 Live: AirPods 4
Tim Cook has introduced the highly anticipated Apple AirPods 4, calling them "the most loved and popular headphones in the world." The new AirPods 4 will start at $129, maintaining affordability while offering enhancements in sound quality and design.
In addition, the AirPods Pro 2 will now feature a significant upgrade with a built-in clinical over-the-counter hearing aid capability, further expanding their functionality for health-conscious users.
Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 series Introduced
Tim Cook has officially introduced the highly awaited iPhone 16 series, emphasizing that the next generation of iPhones has been built from the ground up to support Apple Intelligence. He highlighted the innovative features, including visual intelligence powered by the new camera system.
Apple Event 2024 Live: Latest A18 Chip
The iPhone 16 is equipped with the latest A18 chip, a revamped camera control system, and a customizable Action Button.
Apple Event 2024 Live: New Camera features & Camera control
Its ultra-wide camera now supports macro photography, capturing 2.6X more light for enhanced image quality. For the first time, the iPhone will be capable of capturing spatial photos, bringing a new dimension to photography.
Additionally, the Photos app on the iPhone 16, running iOS 18, offers new customization options, including the ability to remove distracting objects from images, further enhancing the photo-editing experience.
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price
During the Apple Event 2024, the prices for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were revealed, with the iPhone 16 starting at $799 and the iPhone 16 Plus at $899.
Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 Pro launched
Apple introduced the iPhone 16 Pro, showcasing new color options, including a striking desert titanium variant. The iPhone 16 Pro boasts impressive camera features, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens.
iPhone 16 Pro: Key Specifications
Other key specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro include larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays with slimmer bezels, bigger batteries, and the powerful new A18 Pro chip. It also supports 4K video recording at 120 fps for superior slow-motion video capabilities.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1,199, while the iPhone 16 Pro will be available for $999. These prices reflect Apple's premium offering.
That's a wrap! Thank you for joining our live coverage of the event.