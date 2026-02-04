Apple foldable iPhone design leaks show new camera and button placement

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to introduce a bold new design with a black camera module and a completely reworked button layout. Apple is also rumored to be on the verge of releasing its first foldable iPhone later this year, and new leaks have given fascinating design information on the much-hyped product. The iPhone Fold will have unique design features according to the latest reports that will be distinctive compared to iPhones that have been and continue to be designed with traditional features such as all black camera and a re-designed placement of the buttons.

iPhone Fold design: Black camera module and limited colour options

Leaks suggest the iPhone Fold design will look very different from current iPhones, with a darker camera module and minimalist side profile. According to Tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, the unlocked version of the Apple foldable device will have a camera plateau which is comparable to the suspected iPhone Air but with a significant twist to it. The iPhone Fold camera setup is expected to include two horizontal rear lenses along with a flash and microphone. The iPhone Fold is also not anticipated to have a matching colour of the camera module to the color of the body in comparison to normal iPhones, which have correspondingly matched colors of the camera module and the body as well. The module is expected to accommodate two horizontally mounted cameras and a microphone and flash that will make Apple foldable uniquely attractive.

The Apple foldable phone is tipped to feature a black camera bar regardless of body colour, giving it a distinctive premium look.The choice of color is not big at its introduction, and the only color is white, which has been confirmed so far. Nevertheless, there is a chance that Apple will come out with at least one more color option when the device will be launched in the market.

iPhone Fold buttons: Reimagined button placement

The iPhone Fold buttons are reportedly being repositioned to the top and right edges for easier use in folded and unfolded modes. Probably the most important design break is concerning the location of the buttons. Coming out of the usual iPhone format, the foldable device will allegedly replace the volume buttons with those that are placed on the upper side with the right-aligned mode, like iPad mini. In the meantime, the Touch ID power button and the Camera Control will occupy the right side, as the recent iPhones. It is going to have no buttons on the left side, which will give it a cleaner profile and potentially make it easier to use during fold/unfold transitions.

Display and hardware specifications

The leaked iPhone Fold specifications include a 7.9-inch inner OLED screen and a compact 5.5-inch outer display. This iPhone Fold will be having a 7.9-inch crease-less OLED inner screen and a small 5.5-inch outer screen- the smallest display on any iPhone in the present day. The device will also allegedly drop Face ID in favor of a smaller Dynamic Island with one punch-hole of front-facing cameras to allow Apple to retain a lower profile.

The foldable iPhone can include the same chipset that is yet to be announced, the A20 Pro, reportedly used in the iPhone 18 Pro models, as its power source under the hood. The camera configuration will presumably consist of a total of four sensors two on the back and one on each display to take selfies and make a video call. It is also said that the device will have the biggest battery ever installed to an iPhone, and it may have a capacity of 5,500mAh.

Launch timeline and pricing

Recent foldable iPhone leaks suggest Apple is finalising hardware and design for its first foldable model. The foldable iPhone is projected to be released in September 2026 together with iPhone 18 Pro series. The foldable iPhone launch is expected to take place in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. In India, the Apple iPhone Fold India pricing could cross Rs 2 lakh when it arrives next year. There have been rumours of a higher price, priced at a US premium of 2,400 (about Rs2,15,000) above Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which in India has a starting price of Rs1,74,999. The Apple foldable iPhone price could start around $2,400 globally, making it more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

