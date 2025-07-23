Apple foldable iPhone Expected Specs: Do you know this about the iPhone fold launch?

Apple is all set to take on the high-end smartphone market and has just announced a much-awaited launch of its first foldable iPhone, which is also known as the iPhone Fold. Years of rumors surround Apple foldable phone and industry insiders and techies followed it all, and as of late, the launch of iPhone Fold is supposedly soon.

Advertisment

This innovative Apple folding phone, equipped with Samsung OLED screen, new generation hinge technology, and running at iOS 27, is the new line of Apple to beat the competitors (such as Samsung Fold) through providing durable foldable phone technology and highly exclusive software experience. The new flagship model of Apple in 2025, the iPhone Fold, is an anticipated phone that should feature sophisticated specs and a high price tag, making it one of the most-discussed foldable devices of the year. Read further to know all details about the Apple Foldable iPhone.

Apple foldable iPhone: Samsung OLED display and sturdy hinge

The revolutionary foldable iPhone that will be launched by Apple will have Apple new Samsung OLED display which is highly resistive to wear and tear and a new standard to foldable smartphone. With the involvement of Samsung Display in this venture, Apple guarantees iPhone Fold is equipped with the latest technological advancements in folding-screen display to provide rich and attractive colours and long life.

An eye-catching feature is the sturdy Apple hinge, thoughtful in its structure to provide minimal fold and reliability under thousands of folded folds, which sets the limit on what a lasting foldable phone can do. The foldable form of iPhone provides a comfortably sized 5.5 inches cover-screen to use on a single hand and the large 7.8 inches main-screen changes how the user operates the iPhone appropriately for multitasking, deep immersion into games, and consumption in streaming. The Samsung OLED to the iPhone and the latest Apple hinge idea skillfully blend and place iPhone Fold in direct competition with Samsung Fold and the future of high-end foldable phones in the next five years.

Foldable iPhone design & software

The phone will unfold like a book and should be very close to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, although the phone should be better integrated with Apple products and features.

iOS 27: Apple will develop iOS 27 with the foldable and utilise the software to embrace larger screens, multitasking, and the specifics of the apps that can only be achieved with a folding phone.

Apple foldable iPhone: Specifications(Expected)

Specification Expected Details Model Name Apple iPhone Fold Launch Timeline Late 2025 or early 2026 (industry reports) Launch Price Rs1,72,000 (approx. $2,000); positioned above iPhone Pro Max Form Factor Book-style foldable (similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7) Display (Main) 7.8-inch Samsung OLED, foldable, high durability, minimal crease Display (Cover) 5.5-inch Samsung OLED, optimised for one-handed use Hinge Technology Next-gen robust hinge (engineered for minimal crease, high folding reliability) Build & Materials Premium aluminum or Apple-specific alloy frame, glass front & back, water/dust resistance Operating System iOS 27 (custom features for foldable UI, multitasking, larger screen optimisation) Processor Apple A19 or next-gen custom SoC (to be confirmed) RAM & Storage Not officially revealed; expected to match or surpass iPhone Pro series (8GB+ RAM, 256GB+) Camera System To be announced; strong likelihood of Pro-level rear and front sensors, advanced computational photography Biometrics Face ID, possible under-display fingerprint or side sensor Battery Not disclosed; expected engineering for all-day use, likely with fast charging and wireless charging support Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.x, NFC, UWB, Dual SIM/eSIM Software Features Fold-optimised multitasking, split-screen, drag & drop, improved app continuity Apple Ecosystem Deep integration with other Apple devices & services, seamless continuity & handoff Colour Options To be announced (likely range of premium, Apple-esque finishes) Durability Testing Years-long folding/unfolding reliability and usability tests

Foldable iPhone: Price and launch

It has been suggested that the foldable iPhone will cost around Rs1,72,000, more than iPhone Pro Max models, so they can target enthusiasts and early adopters. Years-long durability and usability experiments have reportedly led to Apple putting the official launch date back, however, industry sources and Mark Gurman at Bloomberg say it may launch as early as late 2025 or early 2026.

Foldable iPhone vs competition

By ensuring that the creases on the screen are minimal and the product can even last a day, Apple will soar past competitors, such as Samsung. iPhone Fold will not merely be a bendable screen, the product is positioned as the ultimate Apple iPhone, above even iPhone Pro range, the phone shaped disruption and design that consumers have never seen in a foldable phone.

The Samsung OLED, a robust hinge, and exceptional iOS 27 features will be present in Apple foldable iPhone.

The phone is set to be released at a high-end market, tipping the Pro-models available.

Apple putting the folding iPhone on the very top of its lineup is its indication that it is willing to go head-to-head with Samsung over the ownership of the foldable phones in the future.

Look forward to official news to come out as we wait to see more leaks, pricing material and Apple event dates upcoming witnessing the historic Apple Foldable iPhone release in Apple stores.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.