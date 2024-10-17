Apple iPhone 15 Smartphone: Make it Smarter with Our Tips

The iPhone 15 has some hidden tricks that can greatly improve the user experience, even while its standout features—such as the improved camera system, improved performance, and redesigned design. It's worth looking at these lesser-known tips to make your iPhone 15 smart and achieve its best credibility. By learning and using these iPhone 15 tricks, you can fully use the iPhone 15 and turn it into a practical, daily companion that suits your needs.

What is the iPhone 15's hidden feature?

You can copy, paste, search for, or translate text straight from an image on the iPhone 15 since it can identify text in your photos. When you open a picture with text, you can interact with it by tapping on the text. This is quite helpful for storing addresses, phone numbers, or any other text from an image.

Battery Health

To extend the life of your battery, the iPhone 15 has sophisticated battery health management functions. It reduces battery ageing by learning your charging habits and delaying charging past 80% until needed. Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the condition of your battery and configure optimal charging.

Back Tap Gesture

The iPhone 15 improves on the back tap feature, first available in iOS 14. Double or triple touches on the back of your iPhone can be customised for various tasks, such as launching an app, capturing a screenshot, or activating the camera.

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and set up your desired functions.

Visual Lookup

By giving you details on the items, landmarks, plants, and animals in your photos, Visual Lookup improves your photography experience. Visual Lookup will recognize and deliver information on the subjects in your photograph when you open it, swipe up, or hit the information button.

Enhanced Privacy Reports

Apple has always prioritised privacy, and the iPhone 15 goes above and beyond with comprehensive privacy reports. These reports display the apps monitoring your activities and data access frequency. Go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report to see these reports and how your data is being used in detail.

One-Handed mode

The iPhone 15's One-Handed Mode makes it simple to use with one hand, even if its screen is more significant. To make it easier to reach elements at the top, activate it by swiping down on the bottom border of the screen. This will cause the top half of the display to shift downward. Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Reachability Activate this function.

Voice Isolation in FaceTime

The speech Isolation feature of FaceTime on the iPhone 15 employs machine learning to improve your speech quality and filter out background noise when you're on the phone. This is very helpful in noisy settings. Open Control Center, tap the microphone mode and choose Voice Isolation to activate it while on a call.

Real-time Live Text in Pictures

Modes of Focus

As an extension of Do Not Disturb, Focus settings let you designate distinct settings for various tasks, such as working, relaxing, or sleeping. Notifications, app access, and home screen layouts can be customised for each mode. Selecting Settings > Focus allows you to customise the Focus Modes to fit your needs.

Quick Note feature

With the help of the robust Quick Note feature, you can take notes from any screen or application without transitioning between them. Quick Note can be accessed via the Control Center or by swiping up from the bottom-right corner (for models lacking a Home button). This function is ideal for quickly writing down thoughts, links, or reminders.

Trackpad Hidden in the Keyboard

Text editing on a smartphone can be difficult, but the iPhone 15's secret trackpad feature simplifies it. To make the entire keyboard area a trackpad, just press and hold the space bar on the keyboard. This will make the keys vanish. This makes text editing considerably more fluid by enabling precise cursor movement.