Apple iPhone 16 launch today: Know when and where to watch live stream

One of the most eagerly awaited smartphone launches of the year is set to unfold today, as Apple prepares to unveil its iPhone 16 series at a major event. This new lineup will introduce advanced "personal intelligence" features that integrate AI and machine learning.

Alongside the iPhones, Apple will also showcase its updated wearables, including the Apple Watch SE (redesigned), Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and the latest AirPods models. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, how to watch it, and pricing details.

iPhone 16 Series India Launch and Live Stream

The iPhone 16 series will make its global debut today, and the event will be live-streamed at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can catch the live broadcast via multiple platforms, such as Apple's official website, the Apple TV app available on iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple TVs, as well as YouTube, where Apple typically streams its events live.

iPhone 16 Series India Pricing (Expected)

While official prices for the iPhone 16 series in India remain under wraps, past trends provide clues. Following a slight reduction in prices earlier this year due to government tax cuts on imported devices, the iPhone 16 is expected to start at approximately Rs. 80,000, while the iPhone 16 Plus could be priced at around Rs. 90,000. This pricing is in line with previous models.

However, the iPhone 16 Pro may see a bump in price due to upgraded specifications, possibly starting at Rs. 1,40,000 for the base model with 256GB storage. The iPhone 16 Pro Max could debut at Rs. 1,55,000, with more competitive pricing expected as these models are likely to be manufactured in India, potentially bringing down their retail cost over time.

iPhone 16 Series Features (Expected)

The iPhone 16 series will introduce several exciting new features, including the Apple A18 chipset, which is designed for enhanced AI capabilities, driven by an improved neural engine. The devices will also come with 8GB of RAM, allowing for more advanced Apple Intelligence features across the lineup.

A notable upgrade is expected in the Pro models, which will now be available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes. Additionally, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will reportedly feature an Action Button, while the Pro models will incorporate a Capture Button for enhanced photography and videography.

The iPhone 16 Pro will get a boost with a new 48MP ultra-wide camera sensor and, for the first time, a 5X telephoto lens on the smaller Pro variant, enhancing its camera capabilities.

Design and Color Options

In terms of design, the iPhone 16 series is expected to offer more color variety. The base iPhone 16 models will be available in Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Green, while the Pro models will introduce a fresh Gold Titanium finish, replacing the Blue Titanium from the iPhone 15 Pro series. Design changes will be subtle, with slimmer bezels giving the phones a sleeker, more refined look.

With the mix of cutting-edge features and subtle design tweaks, the iPhone 16 series is shaping up to be another crowd-pleaser from Apple, catering to both everyday users and tech enthusiasts alike.