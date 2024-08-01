Apple iPhone 16 New Camera Feature: iPhone 16 Leak

The four iPhone 16 models—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max—are expected to be revealed in September. Images of fake units for the regular iPhone 16 model have been leaked by a user on X (previously known as Twitter) as expectation for its official release grows. These pictures show five colour combinations of the new iPhone expected to arrive at launch, giving us an early look at its Design.

The camera island has been updated with vertically aligned lenses, one of the most visible design improvements. The iPhone 16's unique camera arrangement sets it apart from its predecessors and may even improve its shooting capabilities. According to the leaked photos, Apple is sticking to its innovative design approach and providing a wide range of colour options to appeal to a wide range of users. These leaks build excitement for the formal release, providing fans with a hint at what to expect from the upcoming iPhone generation.

Colours and Design of the Leaked iPhone 16

A photo JSonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) uploaded on X shows the appearance of the iPhone 16, and more precisely, the colour possibilities. The fake units are displayed in the render in black, blue, green, pink, and white colour options. These colours are all more saturated than the pastel hues of the iPhone 15 from the previous year. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, recommended comparable colour choices for the iPhone 16. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from last year came in the following colour options: black, blue, green, pink, and yellow. Their finish is matte.

Apple plans to include vertically aligned lenses in a revised camera bump on the iPhone 16.

According to the image, Apple planned to include vertically aligned lenses in a revised camera bump on the iPhone 16. The cameras are arranged diagonally in the current models. This improved lens configuration is claimed to allow the phone to record Spatial Video for the Vision Pro headgear. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can currently record spatial video.

The phone seems to have a matte surface on the back, similar to the iPhone 15, and the power button is located on the phone's right spine. Seen positioned beneath the power button is the suspected Capture button. It is believed that the iPhone 16 would have a 6.1-inch OLED display. The A18 Bionic chip, based on TSMC's 3nm technology, is expected to power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are scheduled to run on the A18 Pro processor.