Apple iPhone 16 Specs

The iPhone 16 series is set to bring notable upgrades, particularly in the Pro models. Here are some of the key specifications that are expected for the smartphone.

Display and Design

The iPhone 16 Pro will feature larger displays than previous models, with the Pro and Pro Max sporting 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED screens, respectively. Both models will support ProMotion (120Hz adaptive refresh rate) and thinner bezels for a more immersive experience​.

The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens but with no major changes to the display technology​.

Processor

The Pro models will be powered by the new A18 Pro chip, which promises improved performance, especially for AI-driven tasks like Apple Intelligence and advanced photography​.

The standard models are also expected to get the A18 chip, ensuring all models benefit from increased efficiency and better AI features​(

Camera

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to include significant camera upgrades, including a 48MP Ultra Wide camera and a 5x telephoto lens (up from 3x). The Pro Max might even feature a super telephoto lens to compete with other flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S series​.

For the standard iPhone 16 models, while the main and ultra-wide cameras remain similar, a new stacked camera design could enhance spatial video capture​.

Battery

Battery sizes will see a slight bump, with the Pro Max expected to increase to around 4,676mAh and the Pro at 3,355mAh​

Other Features

The Action Button, introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, will be available on all models, replacing the mute switch and allowing for customizable shortcuts like activating the camera, launching apps, or controlling Focus modes​. The Pro models may also feature a new Capture Button to enhance camera use, with some reports suggesting it may allow swiping to zoom or half-pressing for focus​.

These are the expected specifications, but official details should be confirmed during Apple's September 9 event.