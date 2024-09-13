iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which Smartphone leads the Market

The battle between Apple and Samsung continues in 2024 with the release of the Apple iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24. If you're torn between these two flagship smartphones and trying to decide which one to buy, here's a detailed comparison to help you make an informed choice.

Advertisment

Both phones are top contenders under Rs 80,000, with features aimed at delivering a premium experience. Let's dive into the key differences in design, display, performance, camera, AI features, and price to see which smartphone suits your needs better.

Design and Display

Both the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 sport refined yet familiar designs, staying true to their predecessors. They share rounded edges and a premium finish, but Apple has tweaked the camera module on the iPhone 16, positioning the pill-shaped camera vertically—much like the Galaxy S24’s layout.

Advertisment

Apple iPhone 16 has Ceramic Shield glass and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Similarly, the Galaxy S24 comes equipped with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering robust durability alongside the same IP68 rating.

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, offers a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a faster 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness.

With its higher refresh rate and brighter screen, the Galaxy S24 provides a smoother and more vivid viewing experience, especially for multimedia and gaming.

Advertisment

Camera

The iPhone 16 has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP fusion main camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also supports 4K video with 60fps settings.

The Galaxy S24 sports a more versatile triple-camera setup, with a 50MP main camera (with OIS), a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It offers higher video capabilities, including 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K at 120fps.

For users seeking better zoom capabilities and higher-resolution video recording, the Galaxy S24 has the edge. However, the iPhone 16’s photography prowess, especially in color accuracy and ease of use, remains strong.

Advertisment

Performance and Battery

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's new A18 chipset, featuring a 16-core Neural Engine, a 6-core CPU, and a 5-core GPU. It also offers 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S24 runs on Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor, paired with the Xclipse 940 GPU and AI Engine, with the same 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Advertisment

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 promises up to 22 hours of usage with 25W fast charging support, while the Galaxy S24 features a 4000mAh battery with similar fast-charging capabilities. Both offer decent battery life, though real-world usage may vary based on individual preferences and habits.

AI Features

The iPhone 16 is Apple's first AI-driven phone, powered by Apple Intelligence. These features will include AI writing tools, Siri 2.0, Clean Up, AI search in Photos, image manipulation, call transcription, and much more. While Apple Intelligence is set to launch soon, it promises to integrate AI into daily tasks with ease.

Advertisment

Samsung, meanwhile, has already integrated Galaxy AI features into the S24, offering tools like live translation, real-time voice translation, Circle to Search, Portrait Studio, and Note Assistant. These features make the Galaxy S24 a powerful tool for users who value AI-driven utilities.

Price Value

The Apple iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs 79,999 and offers 256GB of storage at this price point.