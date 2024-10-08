Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Which is your choice?

With the official release of Apple's new iPhone 16 series, the year's top flagship smartphones are now available. We can help if you want the latest flagships but are still determining which model to choose. It's not an easy choice, but it can be easy if you update yourselves on the functions and features of the phones. Given the competition between Samsung and Apple's S-series smartphones, we have carefully selected a detailed specification comparison between the Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24. Find out which flagship smartphone is best for less than Rs. 80,000.

Display and design

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 16 have rounded corners and a similar design to their predecessors. Apple has improved the camera positioning, though, this year. The iPhone 16 has a vertically pill-shaped camera module, just like the Galaxy S24. The IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and Ceramic Shield Glass protection are features of the iPhone 16. However, the Galaxy S24 has an IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits and a refresh rate 60Hz for an excellent viewing experience. A 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2X Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 2600nits is included with the Galaxy S24. As a result, compared to the iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is quicker and brighter.

Body

The two devices, the Apple iPhone 16 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24, have similar dimensions, with the iPhone 16 measuring 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm and the Samsung Galaxy S24 slightly smaller at 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm. In terms of weight, they are quite close, at 170 grams and 168 grams, respectively. The front panels feature Ceramic Shield Glass on the Apple iPhone 16 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Samsung Galaxy S24. Both devices have a sturdy aluminium frame, while the back of the Apple iPhone 16 is made of Corning Gorilla Glass, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability. Port-wise, the Apple iPhone 16 features USB Type-C 2.0 with DisplayPort support, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 has USB Type-C 3.2 with OTG functionality. Both boast an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Both feature stereo speakers, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 speakers tuned by AKG. Finally, the build quality stands out, with the Apple iPhone 16 using Corning-made glass and the Samsung Galaxy S24 having an Armor aluminium 2 frame, offering tougher drop and scratch resistance, as advertised.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Apple iPhone 16 have remarkable camera systems, albeit they differ significantly in setup. With its f/1.6 aperture, 2x optical zoom, dual-pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS, and outstanding stabilisation, the iPhone 16's primary camera produces crisp, high-quality images. In the meantime, the Galaxy S24 boasts a bigger 1/1.56" sensor for better low-light performance, a slightly higher resolution 50 MP wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, and OIS.

The 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 120° field of view, and 4x optical zoom is the second camera of the iPhone 16. On the other hand, the secondary camera on the Galaxy S24 is a 10 MP telephoto lens featuring an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom, providing more powerful zoom capabilities for farther-off scenes. A third 12 MP ultrawide camera with Super Steady video is also included in the Galaxy S24, which improves video stabilisation and lacks a capability found in the iPhone 16.

Performance and Battery

Apple's most recent internal A18 chipset, which has a 16-core Neural Engine, a 6-core CPU with two performance cores, and a 5-core GPU, powers the iPhone 16. In addition, the iPhone 16 has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Exynos 2400 processor matches the Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU and AI Engine in the Galaxy S24. In addition, the smartphone has 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 16 boasts a long battery life of up to 22 hours and supports up to 25W fast charging for optimal performance. The 4000mAh battery that powers the Galaxy S24 has comparable charging capabilities.

AI features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Apple iPhone 16 have a fantastic array of sensors, each with its features. The iPhone 16 has an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, and Face ID for secure facial identification. Additionally, it has Emergency SOS satellite functionality that enables SMS communication in distant places and supports Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) technology for exact location monitoring. Its touch-sensitive camera button makes capturing pictures easier. In contrast, the Galaxy S24 has a barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner beneath the display for safe unlocking. For an even better user experience, additional sensors like the ambient light, hall, and geomagnetic sensors offer even more capability. With cutting-edge sensors specific to their environments, both gadgets provide strong security and usefulness. The iPhone 16 is the company's first AI phone equipped with Apple's suite of AI features. Apple Intelligence will house all AI-powered features, which is anticipated to launch next month. AI authoring tools, picture playground, AI search in photos, call summary and transcription, Clean Up, Siri 2.0, and much more will be included in the iPhone 16 AI feature set.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 already has several Galaxy AI capabilities, such as Circle to Search, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Live Translation, Real-Time Voice Translation, and Portrait Studio.

Price

The Apple iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage was originally priced at ₹79,900. In contrast, the somewhat more expensive Samsung Galaxy S24 with 256GB of storage costs ₹79,999. The Galaxy S24 may be a more alluring choice for those who value storage space because it provides twice the storage for just ₹99 more than the other device, even though both are priced similarly.