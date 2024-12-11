Apple iPhone SE 4 expected to get iPhone 16-like camera: Reports

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4, anticipated to debut in early 2025, is rumored to bring substantial upgrades and a fresh design overhaul, marking a significant departure from its predecessor.

The fourth-generation SE will embrace a modern, all-screen design similar to the iPhone 14, moving away from the classic home-button-centric style of earlier SE models. As per ET news, this shift will introduce Face ID for biometric security, aligning the device with Apple's higher-end lineup.

iPhone SE 4 Camera Upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display, an upgrade from the LCD panels used in previous models, which will provide users with improved color accuracy and contrast. Additionally, the camera system will receive a notable boost. The rear camera will reportedly house a 48-megapixel sensor, a significant leap from the 12-megapixel lens in the iPhone SE 3.

The front-facing TrueDepth camera will also be enhanced, stepping up from 7 megapixels to 12 megapixels. These advancements suggest a focus on delivering better photography and video capabilities, even in a budget-friendly device.

Other Features

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to include 8GB of RAM, which could enhance multitasking and support advanced features like Apple Intelligence capabilities. The device may also introduce an Apple-designed 5G modem, a key innovation that could reduce dependency on external suppliers and optimize power efficiency. Additionally, a USB-C port is expected, aligning with EU regulations and offering faster data transfer and charging speeds.

Another potential addition is a multi-purpose Action button, which might replace the traditional mute switch. This button could bring customizable functionality, similar to what has been seen in Apple's flagship models, further bridging the gap between the SE and higher-end devices.

Display

The iPhone SE 4's components will reportedly involve contributions from multiple suppliers. LG Display and BOE are anticipated to provide OLED panels, with LG accounting for 25-35% of the supply. LG Innotek will manufacture the camera modules, supported by Foxconn and Cowell Electronics for other key parts.

Despite these upgrades, Apple aims to keep the iPhone SE 4 competitively priced at around $400, maintaining its appeal in the budget smartphone market. This price point, combined with significant enhancements in display, camera, and internal hardware, positions the iPhone SE 4 as an attractive option for users seeking modern features without the premium cost.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025, offering a compelling blend of affordability and innovation, likely to appeal to both loyal Apple users and new customers.