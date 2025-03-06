Apple M4 MacBook Air: Who need to update their M3 air model?

Apple has officially released the M4 MacBook Air, and it will begin shipping next week. Although the new version of Apple's highly sought-after laptop features some significant improvements, the question is—do you need to upgrade if you already have an M3 MacBook Air? Lets look on to features and find out.
Apple has achieved a nice shock here with the base model of M4 MacBook Air. The M3 initially began at 8GB of RAM, but Apple eventually upped it to 16GB as the base choice later in 2023.
With the M4 model, 16GB of RAM is standard now, offering a significant performance boost for those coming from an older model. Moreover, the RAM capacity limit has risen from 24GB on the M3 to 32GB on the M4, making it a more powerful device for heavy users.
Video calls
Apple has also improved the FaceTime HD camera on the MacBook Air. The M3 model had a 1080p camera, which was good enough but never a highlight. The M4 MacBook Air now comes with a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support and 1080p HD video recording, and video calls become sharper and more lively. If you use your laptop for regular meetings, this might be a good reason to upgrade.
A brand-new color choice
Color isn't so much of a concern for a lot of MacBook purchasers these days. One reason for that has been Apple not being very generous. Not any longer, though. For people who are interested in looks, Apple has added a new Sky Blue color to the mix with Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. It doesn't affect performance, but a new colour choice can be reason enough for some to upgrade. We must confess that the Sky Blue colour does seem rather appetizing.
Dial M for M4
In the center of this update lies the new M4 chip, Apple's latest and most powerful silicon. While the M3 MacBook Air remains a great performer, the M4 has significant upgrades, such as 10 CPU cores (from the M3's 8) and a 16-core Neural Engine with support for up to 38 trillion operations per second. What all those specs add up to is greater efficiency, enhanced AI functionality, and better performance for common tasks such as browsing, messaging, and creative work.
Better displays connection
One of the more practical updates with the M4 MacBook Air is its improved external display capabilities. The M3 model supported two external displays but had a rather quirky trade-off — it required the laptop’s lid to be closed when using both. The M4 version removes this limitation, allowing users to run two external displays while still using the MacBook Air’s built-in screen—a major advantage for those who need a multi-monitor setup.
Other Details
Apple could have possibly pulled a blinder here by reducing the initial price of the M4 MacBook Air to Rs 99,999 from Rs 1,14,999 for the M3 variant. That's a very strong reason to upgrade as it makes the M4 model an appealing choice for people upgrading from an older MacBook.
In spite of these advancements, the M4 MacBook Air still carries a lot of the same design and fundamental features as the M3 model. Display sizes of 13-inch and 15-inches, battery life, Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe charging, Touch ID, and Magic Keyboard are all identical.
Do you need to upgrade?
For the majority of M3 MacBook Air owners, the M4 update might not be worth it, as the fundamental experience is still about the same. But if you're upgrading from an older MacBook Air, need better RAM storage capacity, better display support, or just enjoy the new Sky Blue color, the M4 MacBook Air is well worth considering.
With its more powerful processor, more intelligent AI features, and lower cost, it's a machine that's going to remain relevant for years to come.