Apple officially announced the launch date of the iPhone 16 series

Apple has officially announced the launch date for its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, scheduled for September 9. The unveiling will take place during a special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, starting at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, and 10:30 PM IST. The event, themed with the tagline "It’s Glowtime," is set to showcase Apple's latest innovations across its product lineup.
iPhone 16 Series
The iPhone 16 series is expected to feature four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Among the most anticipated new features is Apple Intelligence, which will reportedly be introduced via a future software update, enhancing the AI capabilities of the devices.
Additionally, the new lineup may include a physical Capture button designed for instant photo and video capture, with advanced functionalities like force-sensitive half-press actions to lock exposure, adjust focus, and control zoom.
Additional Announcements and Updates
Alongside the iPhone 16 series, Apple is likely to introduce new Apple Watch models, including the Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and a budget-friendly Watch SE. There are also rumors that Apple may reveal the second-generation AirPods Max, as well as two new AirPods models.
The event will also be the platform for Apple to announce the official release dates for its upcoming software updates: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11.
Live stream
For those eager to watch the unveiling live, Apple will be streaming the event on its official website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.