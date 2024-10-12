Apple unique features that are copied from other brands
Apple's unique features might seem like their own idea, but they are actually copied or inspired by other brands.
The Essential Phone PH-1, released in 2017, was the first to have a small, circular cutout (notch) for the front camera. Apple’s iPhone X came out soon after with a larger notch, which became more popular, even though Android phones introduced it first.
Samsung introduced wireless charging with its Galaxy S6 phone. Apple added wireless charging later, starting with the iPhone 8 in 2017, though Samsung had already made this feature common in its devices.
Apple’s Face ID, introduced with the iPhone X, was praised for its advanced face recognition. However, Microsoft’s Xbox Kinect, which also scanned faces in 3D, used a similar idea.
The iPhone 16’s camera button for quick access and control is similar to a feature found in the Sony Ericsson K800i. Apple has improved it, but the idea has been around for a long time.
Samsung allows users to customize their lock screen by changing the shortcuts on either side. You can pick any app or function from built-in or third-party apps. Apple introduced a similar feature in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, allowing users to personalize their lock screen with app shortcuts.
Although Apple made these features more famous, many of them were used in other devices before.
