Best 5G Mobiles Under ₹20,000 – Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Picks

With the launch of 5G technology, which promises blazingly fast download speeds, minimal latency, and enhanced user experiences, a new age in mobile communication has begun. If you're trying to find a new smartphone for less than Rs. 20,000, you're in luck! In this price range, many gadgets have incredible features and functionalities. With features like cutting-edge cameras, long-lasting batteries, stunning screens, and powerful CPUs, there is a 5G phone to suit every need and preference. Let's examine the best options found in Best 5G Mobiles Under 20,000.

Best 5G Mobiles Under 20,000: Top 5G Picks

Moto G85- Rs.19,797

The initial price of the Moto G85 in India is Rs. 19,797, making it a strong choice for Best 5G Mobiles Under 20,000 and those on a tight budget looking for a feature-rich smartphone. This pricing is for the entry-level model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage—plenty of room for games, apps, and video. You can choose from three fashionable colours: Urban Grey, Cobalt Blue, and Olive Green.

The Moto G85's dependable Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU powers the device from underneath. This octa-core chipset ensures seamless daily work and multitasking performance with a combination of 2.3 GHz dual cores, 2 GHz cores, and a hexa-core arrangement. The Moto G85 promises a lag-free experience. The large 8GB of RAM improves the user experience even further by enabling you to run many apps at once without experiencing any lag.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G- Rs.16,999

When looking for a smartphone that strikes a mix of price and capability, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G presents a very appealing combination. The octa-core, 2.3GHz processor allows seamless multitasking and effective program execution. Adding a Vapour Cooling Chamber may minimise performance throttling during demanding workloads by ensuring optimal thermal management.

The phone's 6.6-inch AMOLED display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming, brings images to life. Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ protects the display against scratches and drops. The triple camera configuration, which includes a 50MP main sensor that can take detailed photos, will appeal to photographers. There are several photography alternatives thanks to the 2MP depth sensor and 8MP secondary sensor. There is a 13MP front camera for taking selfies.

A sizable 6000mAh battery powers the gadget, guaranteeing extended use between charges. Rapid top-ups are made possible by Samsung's fast charging technology, improving user experience. The Galaxy M35 5G, which comes in three fashionable colours—Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey

CMF Phone 1- Rs.16,280

The CMF Phone 1 stands out thanks to its unique features and specs. One unusual feature in this pricing range nowadays is the interchangeable back panels. Additionally, the phone is IP65-rated, meaning it is suitable for small spills. Performance-wise, the phone is quite respectable for this price range. Both the gaming and daily chores are handled sensibly.

Additionally, the phone has a personalised user interface that offers a distinct appearance and feel. Additionally, the phone's camera performs well in various lighting scenarios. On the other hand, telephoto and wide-angle lenses are not supported. This one has an excellent battery life, and it charges quickly enough.

The smartphone, which uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, provides a good mix between battery efficiency and performance. The architecture of the chipset, which combines quad-core clusters operating at 2.5GHz and 2GHz, guarantees effective handling of routine and intensive tasks. The CMF Android Phone 1's 6GB of RAM lets it run resource-intensive apps and efficiently multitask. The gadget has an aesthetically pleasing and quick interface thanks to its 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13- Rs.16,795

In the middle of the smartphone market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 is expected to be a formidable competitor. This product is meant to attract customers on a tight budget for Best 5G Mobiles Under 20,000 by offering remarkable features and performance at a reasonable cost. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU provides a snappy and fluid user experience.

With its eight core at 2.4 GHz and 2 GHz, the octa-core processor can efficiently handle demanding apps and everyday chores. When 6GB of RAM is combined, multitasking is effortless. The Redmi Note 13's 6.67-inch AMOLED display will enthral you with its breathtaking images. Smooth scrolling and animations are provided by the 120Hz refresh rate, which also improves responsiveness overall. Take amazing pictures with the 108MP main camera. Add an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor for more creative photography. The 16MP front camera superbly captures video calls and selfies. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 smartphone is powered by a sizable 5000mAh battery, which offers sufficient power for prolonged use. When necessary, rapid top-ups are ensured by fast-charging technology.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G- Rs.19,999

The mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, strikes a solid mix between price and functionality. It has 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 695 processor. The phone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It features two rear cameras, one with a 50MP primary sensor and the other with a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP front camera is included for taking selfies. A 5500mAh battery that supports rapid charging powers the phone. OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, powers it.

vivo T3- Rs.19,999

The Vivo T3 5G is a powerful rival of the Best 5G Mobiles under 20,000 in the smartphone market. With its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, the tablet performs admirably for daily work and even light gaming. The user experience is improved overall by the brilliant images and seamless scrolling of the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Although the camera setup—consisting of a 2 MP depth sensor and a 50 MP primary sensor—is capable, it may not perform as well in low light as other competitors' models.

Fast charging, when used with the 5000mAh battery, guarantees all-day use without the need for regular recharges. On the other hand, some customers could find the restricted software update commitment and the presence of pre-loaded bloatware to be disadvantageous.

realme P1- Rs.15,693

In the mid-range smartphone market, the Realme P1 5G is a formidable competitor because of its alluring combination of features, performance, and style. The device's MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU allows it to run smoothly and efficiently, making it easy to handle resource-intensive programs and daily duties. The octa-core CPU ensures the perfect balance, which combines high-performance and power-efficient cores.

The phone's 6.67-inch AMOLED display allows you to see vivid images. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures reliable touch interactions and seamless scrolling. Take beautiful pictures with the 50MP primary camera, augmented by the 2MP depth sensor. Use the 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. Thanks to the 5000mAh battery's long-lasting performance, you can stay connected all day. Fast top-ups when needed are made possible by fast charging technology.

Positioning itself as a formidable rival in the mid-range smartphone market, the Realme P1 5G boasts a fantastic combination of performance, display, and photography capabilities.

POCO X6 5G- Rs.18,999

With its rapid prominence, the POCO X6 5G has become a formidable competitor in the mid-range smartphone market and Best 5G Mobiles Under 20,000. The sturdy Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU powers the device, which performs admirably and can easily handle demanding tasks. The 8GB RAM guarantees efficient app management and seamless multitasking. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display provides clear, deep blacks, and colourful images. The display offers an immersive experience, whether playing games, streaming videos or surfing the internet.

Photography fans will value the triple camera setup's versatility, which includes a 64MP primary sensor. Although it could perform better in low light, the camera can take respectable pictures during the day. A sizable 5100mAh battery powers the gadget, offering sufficient capacity for extended use. Turbocharging technology ensures prompt top-ups when required. The POCO X6 5G is a formidable competitor in the mid-range market because it provides an alluring combination of performance, display, and battery life.

realme Narzo 70 Pro- Rs.17,999

For customers on a tight budget looking for a durable and feature-rich smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro presents an alluring bundle. Here are some reasons to think about this device:

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset powers the Narzo 70 Pro, which ensures you can run demanding programs without any problems when gaming, multitasking, and doing daily duties. Vibrant colours, deep blacks, and a responsive touch interface are all features of the 120Hz AMOLED display, which makes it perfect for immersive video consumption and gaming. The additional sensors make various shooting methods and conditions possible, which also improve versatility. The 50MP main camera produces detailed and colourful photographs. With rapid charging technology, you can quickly recharge and resume your activities without waiting for extended periods, and the 5000mAh battery guarantees that you stay connected throughout the day.

The Narzo 70 Pro stands out in its class thanks to Air Gestures, a practical method to interact with your device that enhances functionality and user experience.

iQOO Z9- Rs.19,999

With its rapid prominence, the iQOO Z9 5G has become a serious competitor in the Best 5G Mobiles Under 20,000 smartphone market. With the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset powering it, the gadget performs admirably, efficiently managing demanding tasks. The user experience is improved overall by its 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which provides bright images and fluid scrolling. Although the display quality is excellent, more adjustability for the camera system would be beneficial, particularly in low light.

Fast charging and a 5000mAh battery guarantee that consumers may use the device for extended periods. Some customers, however, who like long-term software upgrades could find the restricted support for software updates concerning. Despite these small flaws, the iQOO Z9 5G is still an excellent option for people looking for a balance between performance, design, and price.

Best 5G mobiles under 20,000: Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Phone Model Approximate Price (Rs) Key Features Vivo T4 Rs.19,999 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 6.77" AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP + 2MP rear cameras, 32MP front camera, 7300mAh battery with 90W fast charging Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Rs.15,999 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate, 6.78" 144Hz AMOLED display, 64MP + 2MP rear cameras, 13MP front camera, 5500mAh battery with 45W charging CMF Phone 2 Pro Rs.18,999 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, 6.77" 120Hz flexible AMOLED curved display, 50MP + 8MP + 50MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera, 5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs.13,999 Exynos 1280, 6.6" Super AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera, 6000mAh battery Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Rs.14,499 MediaTek Helio G99, 6.67" AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP + 2MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera, 4500mAh battery

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.