Best 5G Smartphones under 30000: Discover the Best Smartphones

A new era in mobile communication has begun with the introduction of 5G technology, which promises lightning-fast download rates, low latency, and improved user experiences. You're in luck if you're looking for a new smartphone that costs less than Rs. 30,000! Numerous devices with unique features and functionality fall into this price bracket. Every need and choice may be satisfied by a 5G phone thanks to features like strong CPUs, long-lasting batteries, gorgeous screens, and state-of-the-art cameras. Look at the top choices from the list of the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000
OPPO F27 Pro Plus- Rs.27,999
The IP69 certification, which guarantees protection against water and dust, is one of the key ways that the OPPO F27 Pro+ sets itself apart in the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000 industry. This feature appeals to those who value robustness. The gadget has a strong, lightweight, aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting design. Its AMOLED display provides good contrast and colour accuracy, and its camera technology produces images with consistent quality. However, the processor's performance in more demanding tasks may be limited if it cannot keep up with the expectations of power users. Furthermore, some users may find that bloatware, or pre-installed software, detracts from the user experience. The OPPO F27 Pro+ is an excellent option for anybody looking for a robust and fashionable smartphone, but those who prioritise high performance might want to look at other models.
Display
Size: 6.7 inches
Type: AMOLED
Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
CPU: Octa-core (2.6 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)
GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
Memory
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Camera
Rear: 64MP main sensor + 2MP depth sensor
Front: 16MP
Battery
Capacity: 5000mAh
Charging: 67W fast charging
Build and Design
IP69 rating for water and dust resistance
Durable build
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Dual SIM
5G connectivity
OnePlus Nord 4- Rs.29,998
A clever approach to the mid-range smartphone industry, the OnePlus Nord 4 combines build quality and core performance. Its strong metal casing gives the device a premium feel and offers users a sense of durability. The Nord 4's Qualcomm chipset allows for seamless multitasking and intense gaming performance, and its dependable battery life—enhanced by rapid charging—ensures all-day use. The basic design of the OxygenOS interface makes it clear and easy to use, improving the entire user experience. Nevertheless, the gadget lacks unique features that distinguish it from its rivals, and the camera system, while competent, may need improvement, especially in low light. The OnePlus Nord 4 is still a good option for anyone looking for a durable and fulfilling mid-range smartphone, even with these areas for development.
Display
Size: 6.74 inches
Type: AMOLED
Resolution: 2772 x 1240 pixels
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor
Chipset: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
CPU: Octa-core (2.8 GHz)
GPU: Adreno 725
Memory
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Camera
Rear: 50MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide
Front: 16MP
Battery
Capacity: 5500mAh
Charging: 100W fast charging
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
5G connectivity
Android 14
POCOF6- Rs.27,899
With its superior performance, the POCO F6 stands out in the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000 category among other options. The vivid colours and crisp details on its display make for a far better viewing experience. In addition, the camera system functions admirably, especially considering the device's emphasis on games. Nevertheless, consumers looking for a more sophisticated aesthetic may find the POCO F6's need for a premium feel and look a drawback. Furthermore, having bloatware—pre-installed apps—can negatively impact the user experience, particularly for people who value a more straightforward interface. The POCO F6 has excellent performance and display quality, although it might use less bloatware and a more refined appearance.
The POCO F6 is a slightly upgraded version of the F5, following current smartphone trends. Although it has excellent performance and display quality, one significant drawback is the lack of an LTPO panel. However, considering the amazing battery life, charging rates, and the tablet's competent cameras for a gaming smartphone, this is an excellent choice for gamers and performance-focused people.
Display
Size: 6.67 inches
Type: AMOLED
Resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
CPU: Octa-core (2.8 GHz)
GPU: Adreno 725
Memory
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB (expandable via microSD)
Camera
Rear: 50MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide
Front: 20MP
Battery
Capacity: 5000mAh
Charging: 90W fast charging
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
5G connectivity
Android 13-based MIUI
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G- Rs.27,499
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is an attractive bundle with several unique features. It's sleek appearance and sharp display give it a pleasing visual presence and rapid charging guarantees that you can swiftly recharge the smartphone as needed. Smartphones have made tremendous photographic progress with their 200MP camera, which offers high-resolution photos and sophisticated imaging capabilities. One significant downside of the phone is its many pre-installed apps, which can clog up the user interface. Furthermore, taking pictures in low light might be unpredictable in terms of overall image quality. Notwithstanding these problems, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is distinguished by its flagship-calibre features, available for less than Rs 30K, like Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a substantial 512GB of storage.
Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1
Rear Camera: 200MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh with 120W fast charging
Build: IP68 water and dust resistance
Additional Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, NFC
realme 12 Pro Plus- Rs.26,999
A good competitor in the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000 bracket, is the Realme 12 Pro+ has several valuable features. Its eye-catching appearance will likely draw attention, and the creative camera arrangement enables flexible photography. The bright screen provides a better viewing experience, and the long battery life guarantees consistent daily performance. But the phone's performance should have been improved, and portrait shots are only sometimes reliable. The Realme 12 Pro+ is an excellent device overall because of its great design, strong performance, and well-balanced software with little advertising and bloatware. Although the phone's peak display brightness is a little disappointing, it still functions well indoors and outdoors, making it a good option given its price.
Display
Size: 6.7 inches
Type: Curved AMOLED
Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
CPU: Octa-core (3.0 GHz)
GPU: Mali-G710 MC10
Memory
RAM: 12GB/16GB
Storage: 256GB/512GB
Camera
Rear: 50MP main sensor + 50MP ultrawide + 8MP periscope telephoto
Front: 32MP
Battery
Capacity: 5000mAh
Charging: 120W SuperDart Charge
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
5G connectivity
Wireless charging
IP68 water and dust resistance
vivo V30e- Rs.27,999
A good choice for a mid-range smartphone with several useful features is the Vivo V30e. Its slender design makes its elegant form factor possible, and the vivid display improves the visual appeal. A long battery life guarantees that users may depend on the gadget all day. The cameras are also passable, producing suitable enough images for daily usage. However, some users may need more stereo speakers, and the possible requirement for a more potent performance can be a disadvantage. Regarding design, screen quality, and battery life, the Vivo V30e is an excellent option, albeit it might not be the best in every category.
Display
Size: 6.78 inches
Type: AMOLED
Resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
CPU: Octa-core (4x Kryo 265 Gold + 4x Kryo 265 Silver)
GPU: Adreno 610
Memory
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Camera
Rear: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide
Front: 32MP
Battery
Capacity: 5500mAh
Charging: 44W fast charging
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Dual SIM
5G connectivity
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G- Rs.25,470
With its sharp display, fashionable appearance, and powerful stereo speakers, the OnePlus Nord 2T shines and offers a rich audio-visual experience. Its most notable feature is its ultrafast 80W charging, which guarantees rapid power-ups. However, the mono sensor is less helpful, and the CPU may slow down when faced with complex tasks, which could impair performance. Despite these shortcomings, the Nord 2T performs admirably in the mid-range segment and provides a comparable experience to its predecessor, the Nord 2. The Nord 2T is a formidable competitor, offering OnePlus fans a gratifying experience.
Display
Size: 6.43 inches
Type: AMOLED
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
Refresh Rate: 90Hz
Processor
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1300
CPU: Octa-core (3.0 GHz)
GPU: Mali-G78 MC4
Memory
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Camera
Rear: 50MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth
Front: 32MP
Battery
Capacity: 4500mAh
Charging: 80W fast charging
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
5G connectivity
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G- Rs.26,999
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is a wonderful choice for those who enjoy entertainment thanks to its good display quality and simple yet stylish design. The phone has a reasonable camera, especially during the day, and a good battery life for daily use. The stereo speakers improve the visual experience, making watching media more pleasurable. However, the phone might have a poor performance, which could leave power users wanting more. It can also be inconvenient for some that the charger is offered separately. The Galaxy M55 5G is a competent gadget that performs well for general use and multimedia applications, but it might only hold up in some taxing situations.
Display:
Size: 6.7 inches
Type: AMOLED
Resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor:
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or equivalent
CPU: Octa-core
GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
Memory:
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB (expandable)
Camera:
Rear: 108MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth
Front: 32MP
Battery:
Capacity: 5000mAh
Charging: Fast charging (33W or higher)
Additional Features:
In-display fingerprint sensor
5G connectivity
Android 13-based One UI
vivo V29e- Rs.25,699
The vivid AMOLED display and sleek design of the Vivo V29e set it apart from the competition and offer superb colour reproduction and viewing angles. Because of its respectable battery life, the gadget is appropriate for daily usage and makes it to our list of Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000. However, customers who play games or undertake other taxing jobs may find that their performance could be improved because the processor may not handle the load. Furthermore, even if the camera system works, it is expected by other systems. Bloatware that comes pre-installed also lessens the overall user experience. The Vivo V29e is a good choice for people who value style and battery life, but it might be better than others who want high-performance or sophisticated camera features.
Display
Size: 6.78 inches
Type: AMOLED
Resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
CPU: Octa-core (2.2 GHz)
GPU: Adreno 619
Memory
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Camera
Rear: 64MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide
Front: 32MP
Battery
Capacity: 5000mAh
Charging: 44W fast charging
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Dual SIM
5G connectivity
Motorola Edge 40- Rs.28,490
The outstanding design and extensive feature set of the Motorola Edge 40, which includes wireless charging and an IP68 rating, set it apart. The phone's overall user experience is improved by its good display and bloat-free user interface, which go well with its elegant and sophisticated design. Its shortcomings include occasional overheating and a battery life that could be better. With a combination of style, durability, and utility, the Motorola Edge 40 is still a formidable competitor in the mid-range market despite these minor problems.
Display
Size: 6.55 inches
Type: OLED
Resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)
Refresh Rate: 144Hz
Processor
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
CPU: Octa-core (2.6 GHz)
GPU: Mali-G710 MC3
Memory
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Camera
Rear: 50MP main sensor + 13MP ultrawide
Front: 32MP
Battery
Capacity: 4400mAh
Charging: 68W fast charging
Additional Features
In-display fingerprint sensor
5G connectivity
IP68 water and dust resistance