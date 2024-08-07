Best 5G Smartphones under 30000: Discover the Best Smartphones

A new era in mobile communication has begun with the introduction of 5G technology, which promises lightning-fast download rates, low latency, and improved user experiences. You're in luck if you're looking for a new smartphone that costs less than Rs. 30,000! Numerous devices with unique features and functionality fall into this price bracket. Every need and choice may be satisfied by a 5G phone thanks to features like strong CPUs, long-lasting batteries, gorgeous screens, and state-of-the-art cameras. Look at the top choices from the list of the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000

Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000

OPPO F27 Pro Plus- Rs.27,999

The IP69 certification, which guarantees protection against water and dust, is one of the key ways that the OPPO F27 Pro+ sets itself apart in the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000 industry. This feature appeals to those who value robustness. The gadget has a strong, lightweight, aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting design. Its AMOLED display provides good contrast and colour accuracy, and its camera technology produces images with consistent quality. However, the processor's performance in more demanding tasks may be limited if it cannot keep up with the expectations of power users. Furthermore, some users may find that bloatware, or pre-installed software, detracts from the user experience. The OPPO F27 Pro+ is an excellent option for anybody looking for a robust and fashionable smartphone, but those who prioritise high performance might want to look at other models.

Display

Size: 6.7 inches

Type: AMOLED

Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

CPU: Octa-core (2.6 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)

GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Memory

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera

Rear: 64MP main sensor + 2MP depth sensor

Front: 16MP

Battery

Capacity: 5000mAh

Charging: 67W fast charging

Build and Design

IP69 rating for water and dust resistance

Durable build

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

Face unlock

Dual SIM

5G connectivity

OnePlus Nord 4- Rs.29,998

A clever approach to the mid-range smartphone industry, the OnePlus Nord 4 combines build quality and core performance. Its strong metal casing gives the device a premium feel and offers users a sense of durability. The Nord 4's Qualcomm chipset allows for seamless multitasking and intense gaming performance, and its dependable battery life—enhanced by rapid charging—ensures all-day use. The basic design of the OxygenOS interface makes it clear and easy to use, improving the entire user experience. Nevertheless, the gadget lacks unique features that distinguish it from its rivals, and the camera system, while competent, may need improvement, especially in low light. The OnePlus Nord 4 is still a good option for anyone looking for a durable and fulfilling mid-range smartphone, even with these areas for development.

Display

Size: 6.74 inches

Type: AMOLED

Resolution: 2772 x 1240 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor

Chipset: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

CPU: Octa-core (2.8 GHz)

GPU: Adreno 725

Memory

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Camera

Rear: 50MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide

Front: 16MP

Battery

Capacity: 5500mAh

Charging: 100W fast charging

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G connectivity

Android 14

POCOF6- Rs.27,899

With its superior performance, the POCO F6 stands out in the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000 category among other options. The vivid colours and crisp details on its display make for a far better viewing experience. In addition, the camera system functions admirably, especially considering the device's emphasis on games. Nevertheless, consumers looking for a more sophisticated aesthetic may find the POCO F6's need for a premium feel and look a drawback. Furthermore, having bloatware—pre-installed apps—can negatively impact the user experience, particularly for people who value a more straightforward interface. The POCO F6 has excellent performance and display quality, although it might use less bloatware and a more refined appearance.

The POCO F6 is a slightly upgraded version of the F5, following current smartphone trends. Although it has excellent performance and display quality, one significant drawback is the lack of an LTPO panel. However, considering the amazing battery life, charging rates, and the tablet's competent cameras for a gaming smartphone, this is an excellent choice for gamers and performance-focused people.

Display

Size: 6.67 inches

Type: AMOLED

Resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

CPU: Octa-core (2.8 GHz)

GPU: Adreno 725

Memory

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera

Rear: 50MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide

Front: 20MP

Battery

Capacity: 5000mAh

Charging: 90W fast charging

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G connectivity

Android 13-based MIUI

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G- Rs.27,499

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is an attractive bundle with several unique features. It's sleek appearance and sharp display give it a pleasing visual presence and rapid charging guarantees that you can swiftly recharge the smartphone as needed. Smartphones have made tremendous photographic progress with their 200MP camera, which offers high-resolution photos and sophisticated imaging capabilities. One significant downside of the phone is its many pre-installed apps, which can clog up the user interface. Furthermore, taking pictures in low light might be unpredictable in terms of overall image quality. Notwithstanding these problems, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is distinguished by its flagship-calibre features, available for less than Rs 30K, like Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a substantial 512GB of storage.

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

Storage: 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1

Rear Camera: 200MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 120W fast charging

Build: IP68 water and dust resistance

Additional Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, NFC

realme 12 Pro Plus- Rs.26,999

A good competitor in the Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000 bracket, is the Realme 12 Pro+ has several valuable features. Its eye-catching appearance will likely draw attention, and the creative camera arrangement enables flexible photography. The bright screen provides a better viewing experience, and the long battery life guarantees consistent daily performance. But the phone's performance should have been improved, and portrait shots are only sometimes reliable. The Realme 12 Pro+ is an excellent device overall because of its great design, strong performance, and well-balanced software with little advertising and bloatware. Although the phone's peak display brightness is a little disappointing, it still functions well indoors and outdoors, making it a good option given its price.

Display

Size: 6.7 inches

Type: Curved AMOLED

Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

CPU: Octa-core (3.0 GHz)

GPU: Mali-G710 MC10

Memory

RAM: 12GB/16GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB

Camera

Rear: 50MP main sensor + 50MP ultrawide + 8MP periscope telephoto

Front: 32MP

Battery

Capacity: 5000mAh

Charging: 120W SuperDart Charge

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G connectivity

Wireless charging

IP68 water and dust resistance

vivo V30e- Rs.27,999

A good choice for a mid-range smartphone with several useful features is the Vivo V30e. Its slender design makes its elegant form factor possible, and the vivid display improves the visual appeal. A long battery life guarantees that users may depend on the gadget all day. The cameras are also passable, producing suitable enough images for daily usage. However, some users may need more stereo speakers, and the possible requirement for a more potent performance can be a disadvantage. Regarding design, screen quality, and battery life, the Vivo V30e is an excellent option, albeit it might not be the best in every category.

Display

Size: 6.78 inches

Type: AMOLED

Resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

CPU: Octa-core (4x Kryo 265 Gold + 4x Kryo 265 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Memory

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera

Rear: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Front: 32MP

Battery

Capacity: 5500mAh

Charging: 44W fast charging

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM

5G connectivity

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G- Rs.25,470

With its sharp display, fashionable appearance, and powerful stereo speakers, the OnePlus Nord 2T shines and offers a rich audio-visual experience. Its most notable feature is its ultrafast 80W charging, which guarantees rapid power-ups. However, the mono sensor is less helpful, and the CPU may slow down when faced with complex tasks, which could impair performance. Despite these shortcomings, the Nord 2T performs admirably in the mid-range segment and provides a comparable experience to its predecessor, the Nord 2. The Nord 2T is a formidable competitor, offering OnePlus fans a gratifying experience.

Display

Size: 6.43 inches

Type: AMOLED

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

Processor

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

CPU: Octa-core (3.0 GHz)

GPU: Mali-G78 MC4

Memory

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Camera

Rear: 50MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth

Front: 32MP

Battery

Capacity: 4500mAh

Charging: 80W fast charging

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G- Rs.26,999

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is a wonderful choice for those who enjoy entertainment thanks to its good display quality and simple yet stylish design. The phone has a reasonable camera, especially during the day, and a good battery life for daily use. The stereo speakers improve the visual experience, making watching media more pleasurable. However, the phone might have a poor performance, which could leave power users wanting more. It can also be inconvenient for some that the charger is offered separately. The Galaxy M55 5G is a competent gadget that performs well for general use and multimedia applications, but it might only hold up in some taxing situations.

Display:

Size: 6.7 inches

Type: AMOLED

Resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor:

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or equivalent

CPU: Octa-core

GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Memory:

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB (expandable)

Camera:

Rear: 108MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth

Front: 32MP

Battery:

Capacity: 5000mAh

Charging: Fast charging (33W or higher)

Additional Features:

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G connectivity

Android 13-based One UI

vivo V29e- Rs.25,699

The vivid AMOLED display and sleek design of the Vivo V29e set it apart from the competition and offer superb colour reproduction and viewing angles. Because of its respectable battery life, the gadget is appropriate for daily usage and makes it to our list of Best 5G Smartphones under Rs 30000. However, customers who play games or undertake other taxing jobs may find that their performance could be improved because the processor may not handle the load. Furthermore, even if the camera system works, it is expected by other systems. Bloatware that comes pre-installed also lessens the overall user experience. The Vivo V29e is a good choice for people who value style and battery life, but it might be better than others who want high-performance or sophisticated camera features.

Display

Size: 6.78 inches

Type: AMOLED

Resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

CPU: Octa-core (2.2 GHz)

GPU: Adreno 619

Memory

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Camera

Rear: 64MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide

Front: 32MP

Battery

Capacity: 5000mAh

Charging: 44W fast charging

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM

5G connectivity

Motorola Edge 40- Rs.28,490

The outstanding design and extensive feature set of the Motorola Edge 40, which includes wireless charging and an IP68 rating, set it apart. The phone's overall user experience is improved by its good display and bloat-free user interface, which go well with its elegant and sophisticated design. Its shortcomings include occasional overheating and a battery life that could be better. With a combination of style, durability, and utility, the Motorola Edge 40 is still a formidable competitor in the mid-range market despite these minor problems.

Display

Size: 6.55 inches

Type: OLED

Resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Processor

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8020

CPU: Octa-core (2.6 GHz)

GPU: Mali-G710 MC3

Memory

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Camera

Rear: 50MP main sensor + 13MP ultrawide

Front: 32MP

Battery

Capacity: 4400mAh

Charging: 68W fast charging

Additional Features

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G connectivity

IP68 water and dust resistance