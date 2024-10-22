Best camera smartphone under 20,000

Smartphones aren’t just for calling your friends or scrolling through memes anymore. They’ve become our go-to cameras. And if you love taking pictures, picking a phone with a great camera under ₹20,000 can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. But hey, we’ve done the searching for you! Here’s a breakdown of the best budget camera smartphones in India this October 2024.

No need to burn a hole in your pocket for good photos anymore. Whether you're snapping a selfie or capturing a sunset, these phones give you some serious bang for your buck.

Why Does Camera Quality Matter in Budget Phones?

We all love a good photo, right? Especially with everyone posting pics on Instagram, Snapchat, or even sending them to friends on WhatsApp. But here’s the catch: the camera quality isn’t just about megapixels. A lot goes into it—how the phone handles low light, how sharp the focus is, and how steady your videos come out.

Phones under ₹20,000 now pack enough camera muscle to make even pros take a second look. Let’s check out the top choices.

Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000

After scoping out the best options, here’s a shortlist of phones that will keep your Insta-game on point without draining your wallet.

1. Moto G85 5G – ₹16,999

This one’s a keeper. The Moto G85 5G features a 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). That’s a fancy way of saying it’ll keep your photos and videos steady, even if you’ve had one too many cups of coffee.

Camera Highlights:

50MP Main Camera with OIS

8MP Ultra-Wide Camera

32MP Selfie Camera

6.67-inch Full HD+ pOLED Display

It shines in low light and makes your videos less shaky. Plus, the selfies are no joke with a 32MP front camera.

Pros:

Great for daylight shots

OIS keeps your videos smooth

Color-popping pOLED display

Cons:

A little lag here and there

Preloaded apps can be annoying

2. Camon 20 Premier 5G – ₹15,999

Looking for wide-angle shots that catch the whole gang in one frame? The Camon 20 Premier 5G has got you covered with a 50MP main camera and a beastly 108MP ultra-wide lens.

Camera Highlights:

50MP Main Camera

108MP Ultra-Wide Lens

32MP Front Camera

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Perfect for landscapes, group pics, and yes, those dramatic selfies.

Pros:

108MP ultra-wide gives you all the details

Big battery, so it doesn’t die in the middle of your shoot

Sharp selfies that’ll make your friends jealous

Cons:

Software updates? Not so frequent

It’s a bit bulkier in the hand

3. Vivo T2 5G – ₹15,999

If simplicity is your thing, the Vivo T2 5G offers a 64MP primary camera. No ultra-wide lens, but it makes up for it with clean, colorful photos that pop.

Camera Highlights:

64MP Main Camera

2MP Depth Sensor

16MP Selfie Camera

6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

This phone is all about capturing crisp shots in bright light.

Pros:

Sharp, detailed photos

Vivid AMOLED display

Solid performance for everyday use

Cons:

No ultra-wide lens

Too many pre-installed apps

4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – ₹15,570

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs a punch with its 108MP camera. Want to zoom in on details without losing quality? This one’s got you.

Camera Highlights:

108MP Main Camera

2MP Macro and Depth Sensors

16MP Front Camera

6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display

This phone shines for those who love detail—whether it’s your dog’s fur or a sunset.

Pros:

Great for detailed shots

Super fast charging (67W!)

Clean, minimal software

Cons:

Struggles with low-light photos

LCD screen, not AMOLED

5. iQOO Z9 5G – ₹18,499

If you’re the outdoorsy type, snapping nature pics or capturing cityscapes, the iQOO Z9 5G has you covered with its 50MP camera. It’s all about vivid colors and smooth performance.

Camera Highlights:

50MP Main Camera

2MP Depth Sensor

16MP Front Camera

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

The iQOO Z9 5G might not have an ultra-wide lens, but it nails daylight photography with a rich AMOLED display that makes your photos pop.

Pros:

Excellent for outdoor photos

Stunning AMOLED screen

Smooth everyday performance

Cons:

Lacks an ultra-wide camera

Fewer camera features than some competitors

The Best Camera Phone for You?

Each phone has its strong points, so it depends on what you’re after:

Moto G85 5G: Perfect for stable shots and smooth video, thanks to OIS.

Camon 20 Premier 5G: Ideal for wide-angle photos and detail-packed shots with its 108MP lens.

Vivo T2 5G: Simple, but sharp—if you’re all about crisp images.



OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Great for zooming in and nailing details.



iQOO Z9 5G: The go-to for those who want rich colors in their photos, especially outdoors.

Wrapping It Up

Choosing the best camera phone under ₹20,000 depends on what floats your boat. Want those wide-angle, detailed shots? Go for the Camon 20 Premier 5G or OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. If you’re after stability and less shaky videos, the Moto G85 5G might be your best bet.

No matter which one you pick, you’re getting solid camera performance without blowing your budget. Now, get out there and start snapping!