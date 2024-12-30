Best Camera Smartphones to buy in India in 2024

Smartphone manufacturers are continually redefining the boundaries of camera technology, delivering devices that rival professional cameras. In 2024, several flagship models stand out for their advanced photography capabilities and innovative features. Brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, and Apple are leading the charge with their latest offerings.

These devices not only excel in capturing stunning still images but also push the envelope with video recording, low-light performance, and telephoto zoom capabilities. Let’s take a closer look at what makes these smartphones the best choices for photography enthusiasts this year.

Vivo X100 Ultra

The Vivo X100 Ultra sets a new benchmark in mobile photography with its cutting-edge Zeiss-branded triple-camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony LYT900, boasting a 1-inch sensor size and a 23mm focal length. This larger sensor ensures superior low-light performance, delivering detailed and vibrant images even in challenging lighting conditions.

Complementing the main sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 116-degree field of view (FOV) and a 14mm focal length, making it ideal for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots. However, the real highlight is its 200MP HP9 periscope telephoto camera, which supports an 85mm focal length.

The telephoto lens comes equipped with five adjustable focal lengths (24mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm) and a variable aperture ranging from f/0.95 to f/16. This level of flexibility allows users to experiment with creative effects, from portraits with natural bokeh to sharp, wide shots.

Adding to its power, the device features a V3 imaging chipset, which enhances image processing for professional-grade results. Selfie lovers won’t be disappointed either, as the Vivo X100 Ultra packs a 50MP front camera—perfect for detailed selfies and high-quality video calls.

Vivo X200 Pro

Building on the success of its predecessor, Vivo has launched the X200 Pro, which introduces next-generation imaging technologies. While this model forgoes the 1-inch sensor seen in the X100 Ultra, it still delivers outstanding performance with its 50MP Sony LYT818 primary camera.

The camera setup is complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an impressive 200MP Zeiss APO periscope telephoto sensor, which offers some of the sharpest zoomed shots available in the market.

What truly sets the Vivo X200 Pro apart is its advanced Vivo V3+ imaging chipset, which enhances computational photography capabilities. The device supports 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and 10-bit Log video recording at 60fps, making it a versatile tool for both photographers and videographers.

For selfies and video conferencing, the X200 Pro features a 32MP front-facing camera, ensuring sharp and vibrant images. This smartphone continues Vivo’s tradition of combining powerful hardware with innovative software, making it an excellent choice for creative professionals.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi continues to impress with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a powerhouse equipped with a quad-camera setup that redefines mobile imaging standards. At its core is a 50MP Sony LYT900 1-inch sensor featuring a variable aperture (f/1.63 to f/4.0). This dynamic aperture system allows users to toggle between sharp focus for landscapes and softer, blurred backgrounds for portraits.

The ultra-wide-angle lens also features a 50MP sensor with an expansive 122-degree FOV, ideal for capturing detailed and distortion-free wide shots. For telephoto enthusiasts, Xiaomi provides not one but two 50MP telephoto lenses—a standard telephoto and a periscope telephoto lens.

Thanks to floating lens technology, these telephoto sensors can focus at distances ranging from 10 cm to infinity, enabling up to 70x hybrid zoom. Whether capturing faraway subjects or fine details in close-ups, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra excels across scenarios.

Selfie shooters aren’t left out either, as the device features a 32MP front camera, ensuring sharp and vibrant self-portraits. With its versatile camera system and premium design, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra stands as one of the most capable photography-focused smartphones of the year.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple continues its legacy of delivering exceptional camera systems with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, a smartphone that’s widely regarded as the gold standard for video recording.

The rear camera setup is led by a 48MP dual-pixel primary sensor, which ensures crisp and detailed images. Supporting this is a 12MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 5x optical zoom.

Apple also includes a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor for capturing expansive views, along with a 3D ToF (Time-of-Flight) LiDAR scanner. The LiDAR sensor enhances depth mapping, making it particularly useful for augmented reality applications and low-light portrait photography.

On the front, the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera paired with an SL 3D sensor. This combination not only delivers high-quality selfies but also powers Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition security system.

Where the iPhone truly shines is in its video recording capabilities. It supports ProRes video recording, 4K Dolby Vision HDR, and Cinematic Mode, enabling professional-grade videos with shallow depth of field effects. This makes it the ideal choice for content creators and vloggers.

Which Smartphone Should You Choose?

The Vivo X100 Ultra and X200 Pro stand out for their advanced telephoto lenses and versatile imaging features, making them excellent choices for photographers who love experimenting with focal lengths. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra impresses with its quad-camera system and up to 70x zoom, ideal for photography enthusiasts who need flexibility and power.

For video creators and Apple loyalists, the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains an unbeatable option, offering seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem and professional-level video recording tools.