Best Gift Options Under Rs.25000: Realme GT 6T, Poco F6 and More

It is the festive season, and there is fun and frolic everywhere. It is the best time of the year to grab good discounts, save your hard-earned money, and gift the best things to your loved ones. To make it easy for you to choose and take advantage of the best options, we have curated a list of Best Gift Options Under Rs.25000. Go through the list and grab the latest trending smartphones you once wished would fall in your range of gifting.

Realme GT 6T

The Realme GT 6T has a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2789 x 1264 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This screen has an impressive 2500Hz rapid touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits (with 1600 nits in high brightness mode and a programmable maximum brightness of 1000 nits). Screen protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device is IP65 certified, meaning it is resistant to dust and spills. If you have a phone to trade in, the price will drop below the target price, even if it is slightly more than the Rs 25,000 goal. With its stunning display, extended battery life, and superior camera features, the Realme GT 6T is a standout performance-focused smartphone. Gamers and multimedia enthusiasts seeking a device that balances power and usability will find it especially suitable. Compared to other smartphones in its class, it provides substantial value due to its competitive pricing, which starts at about Rs.28,448, but you can get it under Rs.25000 during the sale as it is one of the Best Gift Options Under Rs.25000.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. It features 10-bit colour depth, HDR 10+ colour certification, 2160 Hz PWM dimming, and a 210 Hz touch sampling rate for vibrant pictures.

Photographers will love the phone's dual back camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It has an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. For video calls and taking selfies, it features a 16MP front-facing camera. The Nord CE 4 5G's robust 5,500 mAh battery supports 100W fast charging for quick top-ups. It runs Oxygen OS 14, based on Android 14, with a three-year security patch warranty and a two-year OS update warranty. Because of its powerful performance, excellent display, remarkable photographic skills, and quick charging technology, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 stands out in the mid-range market. It is on our list of Best Gift Options Under Rs.25000 for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone that strikes a mix between price and performance.

Poco F6

The Poco F6 boasts a dazzling 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate 120Hz and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. This fantastic screen features 1920 Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain, 240 Hz touch sampling, and 2160 Hz rapid touch sampling, with a maximum brightness of 2400 nits. Its compatibility with Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ further enhances the viewing experience. The face is shielded by Corning Gorilla Victus glass, and the back is made of strong polycarbonate, available in titanium and black. The Poco F6's performance is driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, made with 4nm technology. It has an Adreno 735 GPU to run graphics-intensive applications efficiently. With up to 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the device provides seamless performance and ample space for files and applications. Users looking for a flagship experience at a competitive price point may find the Poco F6 a compelling choice because it seems to be a well-rounded smartphone that balances performance, camera quality, and display technology. It's worth considering if you're searching for a device that excels at gaming and entertainment while providing quick charging and a good camera and also is on our list of Best Gift Options Under Rs.25000

Infinix GT 20 Pro

The Infinix GT 20 Pro's 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen can reach a maximum brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset is paired with the Mali G610-MC6 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. It also features a robust 5,000mAh battery that can swiftly charge with the 45W converter. According to the company, the device, powered by Infinix's XOS 14 operating system based on Android 14, will get two years of software updates and an additional year of security patches. With its premium features and affordable price, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is designed with gamers and multimedia fans in mind. It is an excellent option for those searching for a performance-driven smartphone thanks to its strong processor, cutting-edge display technology, and reliable camera system. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is another Best Gift Options Under Rs.25000 if you value gaming features and good photography.

Motorola Edge 50

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the Motorola Edge 50's 6.67-inch curved pOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution. A 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens are all included on the Edge 50's camera front. The 32MP front-facing camera is used for video calls and selfies. With 15W wifi and 68W turbo, the phone's 5,000 mAh battery can be charged. Additionally, it is certified to MIL-STD-810H and has an IP68 grade for dust and water protection. The Edge 50 will receive two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. It runs on Motorola's My UI, which is Android 14. During this sale season, take advantage of bank incentives to reduce the price to less than Rs 25,000. One notable smartphone that strikes a mix between performance, camera capabilities, and display quality is the Motorola Edge 50. It is an excellent option for consumers seeking a flagship experience without sacrificing necessary features because of its affordable price and cutting-edge functionality. The Motorola Edge 50 is on our Best Gift Options Under Rs.25000 list if you value photography versatility and gaming prowess.

Conclusion

Every smartphone, including the Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco F6, Infinix GT 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 50, has unique features that suit various user tastes, making them all viable presents around ₹25,000.

For gaming enthusiasts: Realme GT 6T or Infinix GT 20 Pro.

For balanced performance and style: OnePlus Nord CE 4.

For flagship features on a budget: Poco F6.

For photography lovers: Motorola Edge 50.

Choose based on the list to ensure your gift is thoughtful and appreciated!