Best OPPO mobile phones between Rs5000 and Rs10000 in 2025
We’ll provide you with information about the Best OPPO mobile phones between Rs5000 and Rs10000 here, listing their advantages and disadvantages.
The OPPO A18 comes with Android 13, ColorOS 13.1, a side fingerprint sensor and resistance to dust and water, all for the Rs.8,000 to Rs.10,000 bracket.
The OPPO A38 is a low-priced phone that features a bright 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, allowing for smooth and clear visuals in the course of your everyday activities.
This phone contains MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage that can support an additional microSD card. It appeals to those who want a high-quality, inexpensive phone in this category.
The OPPO A3x 4G has a fingerprint sensor on the side, protection from dust and splashes and runs on the latest Android operating system.
You can enjoy using the phone, since it runs smoothly with Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1. There is a 13MP camera on the back with autofocus and LED flash for capturing photos, plus a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies.
Equipped with a weight of 189 grams and hues such as Gold and Navy Blue, the OPPO A17k offers users a steady phone that has strong battery life and the needed basics.
The phone comes with ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10, as well as a 13MP main camera, a 2MP lens for taking macro shots, a 2MP depth camera, plus a 5MP camera for taking selfies.
Both the main and front cameras are powered by AI to improve the overall photography experience. Thanks to its 4,230mAh battery, the phone lasts all day and offers security with both a fingerprint sensor on the back and face unlock.
This phone has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen, with a resolution of 480x854 pixels and a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor plus 1GB of RAM.
This smartphone runs smoothly on a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage that can be boosted to 256GB via a microSD card slot.