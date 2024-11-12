Best Phone Under 25000 In India: Features That Impress

As smartphone technology advances, phones under Rs. 25,000 no longer appear as inferior copies of their premium versions. Several exciting phones are currently under the Rs. 25,000 price range, from smartphones with flagship-grade processors and multiple camera configurations to phones with in-display fingerprint sensors. Infinix, Samsung, Poco, Xiaomi, and many more have smartphones under the Best Phone Under 25000 In India category. In this article, we have a list of the Best Phone Under 25000 In India with Features That Impress. Take a look!

Advertisment

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G-Rs.21,789

With its tall-vivid display, fast speed, and valuable RGB aesthetics, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is still an excellent option. It is the Best Phone Under 25000 In India for gamers on a tight budget. Although the charging speed might be enhanced in the upcoming version, it also provides a lengthy battery backup. The GT Metcha Case and cooling fan are more attachments that significantly increase the device's versatility.

Best Feature

Advertisment

With the help of technologies like Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), and Gaming Visual Enhancement Technology, the Infinix GT 20 Pro's dedicated gaming display processor improves visual performance. This makes gaming more fluid by enabling the gadget to reach frame rates of up to 120 FPS.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G-Rs 21,865

For anyone who values dependable performance, a sharp display, strong speakers, and all-day battery backup, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is the Best Phone Under 25000 In India. The phone's camera also performs well in daylight, but it could use some work in low light. By guaranteeing five years of security upgrades and four years of major Android updates, the Galaxy A35 even distinguishes itself from most of its rivals. Samsung might gain from actively monitoring its Chinese competitors in the fast-charging space.

Advertisment

Best Feature:

The 50 MP high-resolution wide-angle Galaxy A35 5G camera enables users to take sharp, detailed pictures. This camera is made to function effectively in various lighting situations, including dimly lit ones. The gadget is perfect for nightscapes and portraits since it has better night photography features that use sensor technology and an updated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to produce sharp, detailed photographs even in low light. For customers looking for a dependable mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G offers a brilliant display, extended battery life, a high-resolution camera system, and strong software support in an alluring package. Its sleek style and long-lasting qualities make it even more appealing in a competitive marketplace.

POCO X6 Pro-Rs.22,499

Advertisment

For power users, the POCO X6 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, and the Best Phone Under 25000 In India, which is worth considering. With its performance, the phone outperforms a number of its present rivals. Despite not having a curved design, the phone's display is exceptional and among the best available in its class. Impressive battery backup, well-tuned stereo speakers, and a fast charging option further improve this. Additionally, the cameras live up to the standards of a smartphone designed for gaming.

Best Feature:

Because it combines AMOLED technology, fast refresh rate, remarkable touch responsiveness, and support for cutting-edge video standards like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, the POCO X6 Pro's display stands out as its most vital feature. Because of these features, it's an excellent option for gamers and multimedia lovers seeking a mid-range smartphone that offers an immersive experience.

Advertisment

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus -Rs.23,299

Without question, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is among the Best Phone Under 25000 In India in the market. Whether it's a fantastic display, quick charging, or dependable camera performance (most of the time), it delivers on its claims. However, several high-end features like IP68 certification, NFC, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 120W fast charging make it a mid-premium product worth considering.

Best Feature:

Advertisment

The 200 MP primary camera on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ uses cutting-edge sensor technology to produce obvious and detailed images. This high-resolution sensor is perfect for photography enthusiasts since it offers remarkable cropping possibilities without sacrificing image quality. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+'s camera system is its best feature because of its impressive 200 MP resolution, cutting-edge stabilisation technology, and multiple lens adaptability.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion-Rs.24,044

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is not designed for a specific market or for people who desire a long-lasting battery. This Best Phone Under 25000 In India aims to provide well-rounded features that appeal to all consumers. It can give a slim and light design, good charging speeds, and a clear and clutter-free user experience.

Advertisment

Best Feature:

Because the camera's all-pixel focus technology significantly increases focus accuracy in low light, night photography is now quicker and more dependable. This technology improves the shooting experience by making nighttime shots sharper and more focused. The camera system of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion stands out as its best feature due to its high-resolution sensor, advanced night photography capabilities, and versatility with ultra-wide and macro lenses.

realme 13 Pro-Rs.21,422

If you are looking for a camera-focused smartphone on a tight budget, the Realme 13 Pro is worth your consideration. The phone's primary and selfie cameras perform well, producing photographs with good color detail. The phone's display and appearance are undoubtedly impressive, but its software and performance could not live up to the hype.

Best Feature:

The 200 MP primary camera on the Realme 13 Pro produces remarkably high-resolution photos. This sensor is perfect for photography enthusiasts who wish to crop images or print huge photos without sacrificing quality because it catches incredible detail. The camera system of the Realme 13 Pro, particularly its impressive 200 MP primary sensor, stands out as its best feature.

realme 12 Pro Plus- Rs.24,999

For several reasons, the Realme 12 Pro+ is worth the price and is another Best Phone Under 25000 In India option. It boasts a design you'll love showing off, dependable performance, good cameras, and a respectable battery life. Additionally, the program has been improved to provide less bloatware and fewer advertisements. The phone's maximum brightness may not be very impressive, but it still appears decent indoors and outdoors.

Best Feature:

The Realme 12 Pro Plus's camera system, especially its periscope telephoto lens, is its finest feature. With its 64 MP periscope telescopic camera, the Realme 12 Pro Plus boasts remarkable optical zoom capabilities. This lens is perfect for photography in various settings, like animals or concerts, because it allows users to take detailed pictures from a distance. The Realme 12 Pro Plus stands out in its class thanks to its unique features and accessible modes, which improve photography overall.