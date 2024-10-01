Best Phones Under Rs 10000: October 2024

Finding a smartphone under Rs 10,000 doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality or performance. With rapid technological advancements, budget-friendly phones now offer impressive features, from high-resolution displays to powerful processors and long-lasting batteries.

In October 2024, several brands have either launched or continue to provide excellent devices in this price range. Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 smartphones under Rs 10,000, giving you great value for your money.

The Moto G45 5G brings an affordable 5G experience to the budget market, offering solid performance and modern features. Powered by Qualcomm's chipset, the phone ensures smooth multitasking and seamless 5G connectivity. With a 6.5-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, the Moto G45 5G delivers excellent visuals for gaming and video streaming.

Reasons to buy:

Display: The 6.5-inch screen with 720x1600 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate enhances scrolling and viewing experiences.

Cameras: A 50MP dual rear camera setup ensures impressive photos even in different lighting conditions. The 16MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls.

Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and supported by 4GB RAM, the device ensures lag-free multitasking and gaming.

2. Samsung Galaxy A06: Rs 9,998 (Amazon buy)

The Samsung Galaxy A06, launched in 2024, is designed to be a budget powerhouse with a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Its MediaTek Helio G85 processor is well-suited for everyday tasks, gaming, and streaming.

Reasons to buy:

Cameras: The 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor delivers excellent portrait shots, while the 8MP front camera handles selfies well.

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging ensures extended usage and quick charging.

Software Support: Runs on Android 14 with One UI Core, promising two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

3. Realme Narzo N53 (6GB): Rs 9,800

Launched in May 2023, the Realme Narzo N53 packs a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Unisoc T612 octa-core processor, it offers solid performance with up to 6GB RAM.

Reasons to buy:

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures quick charging and long usage.

Cameras: Equipped with a 50MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, it handles both everyday photography and selfies well.

4. Moto G24 Power: Rs 9,490

The Moto G24 Power comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85, it’s ideal for budget users seeking strong performance. Running on Android 14, the Moto G24 Power promises a user-friendly experience with regular updates, and its 50MP dual rear camera setup delivers decent photo quality for the price.

This smartphone is ideal for those looking for a dependable device with reliable performance and impressive battery capacity at an affordable price.

Reasons to buy:

Battery: With a massive 6,000mAh battery, it provides long-lasting battery life.

Storage: The phone includes 128GB of expandable storage and supports microSD up to 1TB.

5. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G: Rs 8,365

Released in March 2024, the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G offers a 6.70-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Reasons to buy:

Camera: It features a 50MP triple rear camera system, offering versatility in photography.

Performance: With up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's a solid option for multitasking.

6. Poco M6 Pro 5G: Rs 9,499

Launched in August 2023, the Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, it provides a smooth experience.

Reasons to buy:

Build: With Gorilla Glass protection and an IP53 rating, it's durable and water-resistant.

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery with fast charging ensures long-lasting use.

7. Moto G04: Rs 7,499

An entry-level phone, the Moto G04 offers a 6.56-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, it handles light tasks efficiently.

Reasons to buy:

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery supports long battery life.

Durability: The phone has an IP52 rating, offering splash resistance.

8. Infinix Hot 40i: Rs 8,999

The Infinix Hot 40i is powered by UNISOC Tiger T606, featuring 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Reasons to buy:

Cameras: A 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera offer strong performance for photography enthusiasts.

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging for quicker power-ups.

9. Xiaomi Redmi 12: Rs 9,499

The Redmi 12 offers a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It stands out with its triple-camera setup and glass-back design.

Reasons to buy:

Build: The glass back gives it a premium feel.

Durability: It comes with an IP53 rating, protecting it from dust and splashes.

10. Realme C53: Rs 9,999

The Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes Mini Capsule notifications and runs on Android 13.

Reasons to buy:

Performance: Powered by Unisoc T612, it offers a good balance of performance and efficiency.

Cameras: A 50MP main camera and 8MP front camera ensure solid photo quality.

Conclusion

With these top budget smartphones under Rs 10,000, you can enjoy solid performance, impressive cameras, and reliable battery life without overspending. Depending on your needs—whether it’s 5G connectivity, a larger battery, or advanced camera features—there’s a phone on this list that fits your requirements perfectly.