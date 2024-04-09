Unveiling iPhone 16 Leaks

Leaked details about the iPhone 16 series paint a picture of mixed fortunes for battery life. While the Pro models are rumoured to receive a welcome boost in battery capacity, the iPhone 16 Plus might be facing a surprising downgrade. Let's investigate these leaks and what they could mean for your next iPhone upgrade. Apple is anticipated to enhance its iPhone 16 series significantly, and we now have some information regarding the future models' battery size courtesy of a leak. According to a tip, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models would have larger batteries than their 2023 counterparts. However, the source says the iPhone 16 Plus may have a lesser battery than the iPhone 15 Plus. So does it mean Big Batteries for Pro iPhones, But Plus Gets Squeezed?

About Battery specs for the iPhone 16 range

A source released the battery specs for the iPhone 16 range on Weibo. According to the leaked information, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might feature a 4,676mAh battery and the iPhone 16 Pro a 3,355mAh cell. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is reported to include a 3,561mAh battery. Finally, the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to include a 4,006mAh battery.

While Apple is infamous for not revealing the precise battery capacity of its iPhone models, deconstruction videos indicate that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max contain 3,367mAh, 4,383mAh, 3,290mAh, and 4,422mAh batteries, respectively. According to the new source, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro batteries will be 5.8 percent and 2 percent more significant than their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max's speculated 4,676mAh battery will be 5.7% bigger than the 4,422mAh cell in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 16 Plus's rumoured 4,006mAh battery would be 8.6% lower than the iPhone 15 Plus's 4,383mAh battery. The current leak also confirms a prior leak by Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on the battery capacity of the iPhone 16 variants. If this is correct, the Plus model will suffer a significant disadvantage.

Apple included rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in last year's iPhone 15 versions. The battery on the non-Pro versions is stated to provide up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge, while the battery unit on the Pro models is said to provide up to 29 hours of video playback time on one charge.