Motorola has always been a company that has offered smartphones that provide a good balance of performance, design, and value, with a particular focus on bringing unique features to every price segment. Still, the brand is making waves in the smartphone market with its latest Motorola phones. Every time Motorola releases a new phone, it’s trying to outdo itself in terms of display quality, camera performance, battery life and to keep the price down. Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro is definitely a game changer across its brand lineup, offering flagship specs at a price that is lower than some of rivals such as OnePlus and iQOO. So that’s why the Moto G4 Plus stands out from older Moto phones.

What makes Motorola Edge 60 Pro different from other Moto phones

● With the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, the Moto Edge 60 Pro offers a huge performance leap with a score of over 1.5 million on AnTuTu, well ahead of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (in the Edge 50 Pro). With an overall 8th Gen Intel Core chip, this provides the user with desktop-like power for smooth gaming, lag free multitasking and dealing with apps without a problem.

● It also gets quite a big upgrade on the display too, featuring a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display which is just so bright, at 4,500 nits of peak brightness while also being larger than the 6.55-inch screen on the Edge 50 Ultra. It’s Pantone validated for true to life colors, just perfect for the creators and visual enthusiasts.

● The massive 6,000mAh battery will be a big jump from the 4,500mAh battery on the Edge 50 Pro and will be loved by power users. The phone also offers up to 83+ hours on a single charge, with the first 90W wired and 15W wireless charging support for a Moto phone in this segment.

● The camera front is raised with the triple camera setup of 50MP OIS main, 50MP ultra wide and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom. It even includes AI night photography, which produces sharper, more detailed photos than the dual camera on the Edge 50 Ultra. All in all, this phone is not just an upgrade, it’s a statement.

Why should you buy the Motorola Edge 60 Pro?

With serious durability upgrades, the new Moto Edge 60 Pro is more dust and water resistant with an IP68/IP69 rating and it’s MIL-STD-810H certified, making it far tougher than the standard Edge 60. It runs Android 15 on the software side, with three OS upgrades promised, which is future proofing that older Moto phones can’t provide, as they are often still running Android 13. On top of that, the Moto AI image studio (by which you can create images from text prompts) and the AI action shot features makes it deliver a smarter and also more creative experience than the previous versions of the smartphone.

Standout feature: Motorola Edge 60 Pro battery that never dies

The 6,000mAh battery is big but also smart. 82+ hours of mixed usage (3 days!), 26 hours of video streaming, 14 hours of gaming according to lab tests. The 90W charging gets it to 80% in 32 minutes, while rivals such as the OnePlus 13 (6,000mAh) don’t even have wireless charging.

Price: Motorola Edge 60 Pro

In India, the base edition of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM costs Rs. 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB version will cost you Rs. 33,999. The colourways are Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow.

The phone can be pre ordered on the Flipkart and Motorola India websites. The sale will be put up for sale on May 7 at noon.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.