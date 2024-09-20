Buyers standing in long queues as iPhone 16 sale starts today

The sale of Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 16 series kicked off today, drawing massive crowds to stores across India. Apple, which had unveiled the iPhone 16 lineup on September 9, has now commenced its sale in the country, and eager buyers are flocking to various outlets. Long queues have been seen at multiple locations, as excitement builds over the release of the new-generation iPhones.

In Mumbai, at Apple’s flagship store located in the bustling BKC area, visuals show a large number of people eagerly waiting to get their hands on the iPhone 16. The store was packed with enthusiastic buyers who had gathered early in the morning, thrilled by the advanced features of the new device. The iPhone 16 Pro and its larger sibling, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, have garnered significant attention for their cutting-edge technology.

Both models boast the biggest displays ever seen on an iPhone, with the Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max stretching to an expansive 6.9 inches. The phones also feature Apple’s thinnest-ever borders and the highly advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display, delivering a smooth and immersive user experience.

Buzz from the Streets

A buyer named Akshay, who had traveled all the way from Surat, shared his excitement with ANI, saying, “I arrived at 6 AM to purchase the iPhone 16 Pro Max. I’m really impressed with iOS 18, and the camera quality, especially the zoom, has significantly improved." He, like many others, was drawn to the upgrades in camera capabilities and overall performance.

Similar scenes played out in New Delhi, where long lines were spotted outside the Apple store in Saket. Shoppers in the capital were equally enthusiastic about the iPhone 16 series, which consists of four models: the base iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 demanding colors variants

In terms of aesthetics, the iPhone 16 Pro offers a variety of striking color options, including Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a fresh Desert Titanium shade.

These models also promise the best battery life in an iPhone to date, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries.

The camera system is another major highlight, with a 48MP fusion camera equipped with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, zero shutter lag, and an enhanced ultra-wide 48MP camera. Additionally, the 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length allows users to capture distant objects with incredible clarity. Camera Control also introduces a suite of real-time photographic styles, enabling users to fine-tune colors and shadows for each shot.

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro takes things a step further by supporting 4K120 video capture, offering cinematic-quality footage along with Dolby Vision-enabled frame-by-frame color grading. The device also features improved spatial audio capture, which, when paired with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro, enhances the immersive video-watching experience.

Quick Commerce platforms

Adding to the convenience of purchasing the iPhone 16, quick commerce platforms are now expanding their offerings. Typically known for delivering groceries, household items, and kitchen essentials, platforms like Blinkit and BigBasket have now ventured into the electronics space.

Both companies have announced that they will be delivering the iPhone 16 series to customers in record time. BigBasket, in partnership with Croma, has pledged to deliver the iPhone 16 series in just 10 minutes. Blinkit has also entered the race, with CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealing on the social media platform X that Blinkit will be delivering the iPhone 16 via Unicorn store partners, also in under 10 minutes.

Additionally, Blinkit has mentioned that customers purchasing the iPhone 16 series through their platform can enjoy special deals, discounts, and even EMI options available at Unicorn stores.

As the iPhone 16 series continues to generate excitement, Apple’s strategic partnerships with delivery platforms are reshaping how consumers can access their products, further enhancing the buying experience in India.