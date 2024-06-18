Can the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Knock Out Expensive Gaming Phones?

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G, the newest model in the company's Spark series, was released on Sunday, 17 June. Budget-conscious customers should look forward to this new model's superior features and cutting-edge technology. Offering outstanding value without sacrificing quality, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G seeks to set a new benchmark in the market for inexpensive smartphones with its elegant design, 5G connectivity, and improved performance capabilities. The business, owned by Transsion Holdings, has released a new smartphone with a vegan leather back and three different colour options. With a frame rate of 120 Hz, the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor and 8GB of RAM power the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G. It has two rear cameras, the primary one being 108 megapixels. The 5G phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged at 33 W.

Availability of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

The price of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5 G has yet to be revealed. However, it will soon be offered in Latin American, Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, and African regions. It will go on sale in Saudi Arabia on 20 June and is available in Glossy White, Neon Green, and Startrail Black colour options.

Specifications of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

HiOS 14, based on Android 14, powers the 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixel) display of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G, which refreshes at a rate of 120 Hz. Dynamic Port, a built-in function, allows notifications to be shown around the front screen camera cutout. Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU with 256GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. This onboard memory can be increased to 16GB using Tecno's memory fusion technology to add unused capacity.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G sports two rear cameras: a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 108-megapixel main sensor with a 3x optical zoom. The front of the device has an 8-megapixel camera sensor for taking photographs and video chats. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G has Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, FM, NFC, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity options. The g-sensor, proximity, e-compass, fingerprint, and ambient light sensors are among the sensors on board. The phone has dual stereo speakers calibrated for Dolby Atmos.

The new Spark 20 Pro 5G from Tecno comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging. It is 168.51 x 76.21 x 8.29 mm in size. The dimensions of the vegan leather variant with a back panel are 168.51x76.21x8.49 mm.