Cheap Phones for Diwali Gifting: Great Gifts Under Rs.2000

For people who want simple functionality without the complexity of smartphones, keypad phones are a great choice. If you want to gift a phone that is affordable and simple for this Diwali, we have you covered. We have curated a list of Cheap Phones for Diwali Gifting for your staff or your daily helpers who require a phone, and it also fits your budget. Here is the list of Cheap Phones for Diwali Gifting.

Motorola A10

The Motorola A10 provides a reliable and helpful keypad phone and is an excellent choice for Cheap Phones for Diwali Gifting. Thanks to its dual SIM functionality, you can handle personal and professional contacts from a single device. Thanks to the long-lasting battery, you won't be concerned about running out of juice during the day. You can easily connect your gadgets and listen to music thanks to Bluetooth and wireless FM radio. The auto-call recording option is perfect for people who must record crucial discussions. This keypad phone is ideal for consumers who desire dual SIM capability and extra features like call recording and Bluetooth connectivity. It is a multipurpose gadget that provides more than just simple calling.

Pros

The Moto A10 is appropriate for customers who value battery longevity over cutting-edge features because of its strong battery, lasting up to six days on a single charge.

Cost and Availability

With a starting price of about ₹1,049 in India, the Motorola A10 is a reasonably priced choice for people seeking a simple cell phone devoid of sophisticated smartphone features123. Users who value basic multimedia functions, long battery life, and call capability over sophisticated smartphone capabilities will find this device appealing.

Key features:

The ability to manage two SIMs on a single device.

Automatic call recording to preserve crucial exchanges.

A recording wireless FM radio for convenience.

The ability to pair with other devices via Bluetooth.

A long-lasting battery that lasts all day.

HMD 105 Keypad Phone

With a few extra features that appeal to those requiring a dependable and user-friendly gadget, Cheap Phones for Diwali Gifting is the HMD 105 Keypad Phone, which provides basic mobile capabilities. Thanks to its integrated UPI app, which enables smooth mobile payments, it is more than simply a phone for calls and messages. Thanks to the long-lasting battery, you can stay online for longer without worrying about frequently charging. The wireless FM radio and phone talker feature makes this small device even more convenient, and it comes in a bright purple hue. This one is ideal for consumers looking for a primary phone with extra features like FM radio and UPI capability. Without a smartphone, it's a fantastic way to remain in touch and make payments.

Pros

Battery Life: Under laboratory settings, the 1000 mAh detachable battery may last up to eight days on standby and roughly ten hours of talk time.

Price

With prices starting at about ₹999 in India, the HMD 105 is a reasonably priced choice for anyone looking for a dependable feature phone36. The HMD 105 is a good choice for consumers seeking dependability without the complexity of smartphones because it blends essential phone functions with contemporary conveniences.

Key features:

Integrated UPI app for simple online payments.

A long-lasting battery that allows for prolonged use between charges.

A wireless FM radio for fun while on the go.

Easy to use, including a phone talker feature.

Small size, ideal for daily transport

Nokia 105

For consumers who want an essential phone with extra digital functions, the Nokia 105 is a trustworthy choice. Easy money transfers straight from the phone are made possible by its integrated UPI payments app. The wireless FM radio offers enjoyment while on the go, and the lengthy battery life guarantees that you may go for days without needing to charge. It is elegant and practical because of its simple charcoal design. This phone is ideal for consumers seeking a gadget that blends functionality with necessary digital tools. It is quite helpful for daily transactions because of its UPI connectivity. Nokia's dedication to creating dependable feature phones that satisfy consumers looking for ease of use and extended battery life is best demonstrated by the 105 series. While maintaining the essential elements that have made these phones successful, the steady improvements in display size, battery life, and extra capabilities like UPI payments show a response to contemporary customer demands.

Price

The Nokia 105's pricing varies slightly depending on the model and store. The following are the prices as of 24 October 2024:

Nokia 105 (2023 Model): Rs.1,198

Nokia 105 (2022 Model): Rs.1,249

Nokia 105 Classic: Rs1,149

These costs correspond to the phone's entry-level single SIM models. The Nokia 105 is a good choice for those seeking a simple mobile experience because of its small display, long-lasting battery, and compact design.

Pros:

With the addition of splash resistance, it is now more resilient to outside factors.

Key features:

For speedy and safe online purchases, use the UPI payments app.

A durable battery for prolonged use.

A wireless FM radio for enjoyable listening.

Single SIM compatibility for simple connectivity.

Simple and robust design.

JioBharat J1 4G Keypad Phone

Beyond simple calling, the JioBharat J1 4G Keypad Phone is another option for Cheap Phones for Diwali Gifting, and it has many capabilities. This 4G-enabled gadget provides access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn for entertainment. JioPay for UPI transactions is also included, which facilitates payments. The robust 2500mAh battery eliminates the need for frequent refilling. It is a feature-rich gadget connected to the Jio network, and its integrated digital camera and LED torch enhance its usefulness. This phone is perfect for consumers seeking a feature-rich keypad with 4G connectivity and Jio service access. It is a multipurpose gadget for daily use because of its extended battery life and entertainment features.

Price

The price of the JioBharat J1 4G Keypad Phone is Rs.1,799and it is only available on Amazon and a few physical retailers.

Pros

It provides HD calling, JioPay for UPI payments, and access to over-the-top (OTT) services like JioCinema and JioTV, which let customers watch movies and TV shows live.

Key features: