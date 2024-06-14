Cheapest Available Smartphones in India: Surprisingly Capable and Affordable

The cheapest smartphones in India may be purchased for as little as Rs. 5000. As more individuals switch from feature phones to smartphones, there is a growing demand for reasonably priced smartphones. These days, several leading brands provide feature-rich smartphones at extremely low costs. You don't need to spend much money on a good smartphone because most people look for the newest models to utilise popular apps fully. Presently, the focus lies on providing more excellent value at a lower cost. The most affordable smartphones in India may give all of these advantages, including a large storage capacity, a dependable processor, and a long battery life. This article includes several reasonably priced cell phones from different companies.

Here are the Cheapest Available Smartphones in India







Jio Phone Next (Rs.5,799)

Jio Phone Next has to be at the top of our Cheapest Available Smartphones in India list regarding the most affordable smartphones in India. The 5.45-inch screen on the Jio Phone Next has a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels, making it a respectable and small display. In addition, the smartphone features a 319 PPI. The Qualcomm 215 processor within the smartphone is more than sufficient for daily use.

The Jio Phone Next has a modest 3500mAh battery, which is sufficient for the price. The Jio Phone Next smartphone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. For this price level, the camera quality is respectable. The Jio Phone Next is a dual-SIM phone with Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, Micro-USB, and headphones support.

*Jio's prepaid plans are included with the phone, making using Jio's nationwide network more straightforward.







Infinix Smart 6 (Rs.6,899)

With its incredibly feature-rich smartphones at the lowest possible rates, Infinix became well-known. As per custom, the Infinix Smart 6 ranks among the most affordable smartphones available in India. The large 6.6-inch screen on this smartphone boasts an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The MediaTek Helio A22 chip, which powers the Smart 6, is a passable processor.

The smartphone on the list of Cheapest Available Smartphones in India has a sizable 5,000mAh battery, typical of low-cost smartphones. With a full charge, the battery has a nearly day-long lifespan. Regarding the camera, the Infinix Hot 12 Play has a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel plus depth sensor on the back. Several connectivity choices include USB Type-C, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 3G and 4G.

Redmi 9A Sport (Rs.9,499)

The smartphone market is led by Redmi's dependable, durable, and affordable mobile phones in India. The Redmi 9A Sport, which falls under the 10000 category, sports a 6.53-inch screen with 720 * 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. These all worked together to create a respectable display system. The smartphone's MediaTek Helio G25 processor powers it.

Regarding battery capacity, the Redmi 9A Sport has a 5000mAh battery that supports rapid charging. The smartphone has two cameras: a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel back camera. At this price, the camera performance might not be the best. With WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, headphones, Micro-USB, FM, 3G, and 4G connectivity choices, the Redmi 9A Sport is a dual-SIM phone.

*The Redmi 9A Sport is a fantastic option because it has exceptional battery life.

Micromax IN 2C (Rs.5,999)

With a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels), the Micromax In 2c boasts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD. It boasts 64GB of internal storage that can be increased to 256GB with a microSD card, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 4 GB of RAM. Running Android 11, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged up to 10W.

The rear of the Micromax IN 2C is equipped with two cameras. It includes three cameras: a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a fingerprint scanner placed on the back, face unlock, and 4G LTE compatibility.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C (Rs.7,699)

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C is the next phone on the Cheapest Available Smartphones in India. With a pixel density of 500 ppi, its 6.71-inch HD+ touchscreen display produces crisp images. Its octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which comes with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, ensures smooth performance. The Xiaomi Redmi 12C boasts a 5000mAh battery that lasts long and supports rapid charging.

A 50-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera are also included in the gadget. With a microSD card, the device's expandable storage of 64GB or 128GB can be expanded. Additionally, it has connectivity features, including WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.10, in addition to dual-SIM functionality.