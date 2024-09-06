CMF Phone 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M35: Which Offers Better Value

The CMF Phone 1 and Samsung Galaxy M35 5G are both budget-friendly smartphones that bring a range of impressive features to the table. With so many phones launched every week, it takes a lot of work to stay up to date and make a perfect choice. If you are in a dilemma about which phone you should buy, we can help you. In this article, we have compared CMF Phone 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M35 5G to help you choose.

Advertisment

Design and Display: CMF Phone 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The CMF Phone 1 has an elegant, simple design with a flat display that gives it a contemporary appearance. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side, is conveniently positioned, and enhances the phone's sleek design. Users who value a simple, efficient design will find the flat display appealing as it guarantees a consistent experience free from interruptions.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has a unique water drop notch design that houses the front-facing camera and provides a marginally more significant screen-to-body ratio. The phone is perfect for multitasking because of its large display, improving the viewing experience. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which gives it a more modern and integrated appearance. The sophisticated biometric sensor and huge display satisfy those seeking a cutting-edge, immersive smartphone experience.

Advertisment

Performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, which powers the CMF Phone 1, performs regular tasks like social media surfing and light gaming well. This chipset is dependable for consumers seeking balanced performance in affordable packaging because it guarantees seamless multitasking and economical power usage. Faster connectivity and future-proofing for the expanding 5G network are further benefits of 5G capability.

By contrast, the Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset, which powers the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, outperforms the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 in terms of performance. This chipset is made to more effectively do more demanding tasks, such as gaming and multitasking. For consumers who need a little more power and adaptability in their smartphone, the Exynos 1380 is a more robust alternative because of its higher graphics performance, faster app launches, and overall excellent responsiveness.

Advertisment

Camera

With a 64MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor, the CMF Phone 1 has two back cameras. This combination makes it possible to take detailed photographs that are sharp and have good colour fidelity, especially in well-lit environments. The depth sensor adds dimension to photographs by helping create portraits with a genuine bokeh effect. Even though the camera setup is simple, it works well for everyday photography needs and offers respectable shot quality at a reasonable cost.

However, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has a more sophisticated quad back camera configuration. It has an 8MP ultrawide lens for wide-angle photography, a 5MP macro lens for up-close photographs, a 2MP depth sensor for portraiture, and a 64MP primary sensor for high-resolution image capture. For those interested in photography and searching for a mid-range smartphone with various features, this adaptable camera setup allows users to experiment with different photographic techniques, ranging from detailed macro details to expansive vistas.

Advertisment

CMF Phone 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Battery

A 5000mAh battery that powers the CMF Phone 1 is sufficient for a full day of moderate use. Moreover, fast charging is supported, enabling users to minimise downtime and quickly recharge their device. This battery capacity is typical for mid-range smartphones, guaranteeing a decent trade-off between performance and battery life.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has a larger 6000mAh battery, allowing for even more extended use between charges. Fast charging capabilities enable the gadget to be rapidly charged, making it an excellent choice for frequent users who depend on smartphones all day. With its increased battery capacity, the Galaxy M35 5G is perfect for customers who utilise power-hungry apps or have long usage sessions.

Advertisment

Software

The CMF Phone 1 runs CMF OS 3.0, an Android 13-based operating system with an intuitive UI designed especially for this smartphone. A smooth and optimised user experience is the primary goal of the CMF OS 3.0, which has a small amount of bloatware and a few unique features that improve usability and efficiency. It attempts to feel almost like stock Android while offering customisation choices to accommodate different user tastes.

On the other side, Samsung's proprietary software layer, One UI 5.1, based on Android 13, powers the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. A feature-rich and highly configurable interface, One UI 5.1 comes with a plethora of extra functions, customisations, and Samsung-only apps. Features like edge panels and split-screen multitasking improve user engagement and create a more immersive experience specific to Samsung's ecosystem. Regular updates and support are another advantage of the software, which makes it a strong option for consumers who value a feature-rich environment.

Advertisment

CMF Phone 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price

With a price tag of Rs. 17,999, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is a reasonably priced phone with a lengthy battery life. It has an AMOLED screen and a long battery life. It also has four major OS updates, which is uncommon for a tablet under $20,000. Fast and fluid performance is provided by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which can also run demanding games with reduced graphics and a high frame rate. The device's NFC functionality, which is unusual in this price range, is another benefit. Fast charging and the camera might have been improved. The Galaxy M35 might have been much better if Samsung had worked on it. The gadget feels weighty because its weight is 222 grams.

The base model of the CMF Phone 1 is priced at Rs 15,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM variation costs Rs 17,999. With its unique design and accessory attachments, the Phone 1 stands out from the competition and provides the most adaptability available. It has quick performance thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, and its simple software makes using it easy. It lacks NFC, has a single, poor-sounding speaker, little ingress protection, and a charger that isn't included in the box. The CMF Phone 1 is a good option if these don't scare you off.

Advertisment

Conclusion

In the low-cost smartphone market, the CMF Phone 1 and Samsung Galaxy M35 5G are excellent options that meet various customer requirements. Due to its Exynos 1380 chipset, larger 6000mAh battery that allows for extended usage, and adaptable quad-camera configuration with an ultrawide and macro lens for various shooting alternatives, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G stands out with somewhat higher performance. Nonetheless, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset-powered CMF Phone 1 provides dependable everyday performance, a sleek design, and a lightweight construction, making it an excellent value for those looking for a sophisticated yet functional gadget.