Comparison between iqoo 12 5g vs Oneplus 12: Which Is Better?

There are a few things to consider when choosing between the OnePlus 12 5G and the iQOO 12 5G. These things can help you decide which smartphone best meets your needs. Both smartphones have top-notch performance, elegant designs, and great cameras, yet some significant differences may affect your decision. The OnePlus 12 5G costs Rs.64,998. Therefore, the iQOO 12 5G is more expensive. In contrast, it is more reasonably priced at Rs.52,998. For those searching for a robust smartphone with flagship-level features without going beyond budget, this Rs.12,000 price difference may be considerable. Here is a comparison of iqoo 12 5g vs Oneplus 12 to make the best choice.

iqoo 12 5g vs Oneplus 12: Design and Display

The iQOO 12 5G is attractive because of its sleek, contemporary appearance. Its big 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and 144Hz refresh rate make it a flawless viewing experience whether you're watching or gaming. It offers visuals that may represent the depth of colourful Indian holidays like Diwali, where vivid colours and striking contrasts come to life, thanks to its support for 1.07 billion colours.

Comparably, those who like a more subtle appearance will find the OnePlus 12 an exquisite, high-end design. Its 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display produces 1.07 billion colours, allowing for incredibly sharp images. Professionals balancing hectic workdays and enjoying seamless transitions—whether in high-definition video conversations or photo browsing—will find the adaptable display great for multitasking. Both gadgets satisfy the expanding need for cutting-edge technology and elegant design in the Indian market.

Performance comparison: OnePlus 12 vs. iQOO 12 5G

The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU powers the iQOO 12 5G and OnePlus 12, guaranteeing outstanding performance for taxing tasks like gaming, multitasking, and executing resource-intensive programs.

RAM and Storage: iqoo 12 5g vs Oneplus 12

With up to 24GB of RAM, the iQOO 12 5G has enough memory to run demanding apps and multitask without stuttering. Additionally, it has 512GB of Storage, which you may use to store a sizable collection of media, games, and apps.

Although it has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 12 has up to 16GB of RAM, slightly less than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Additionally, it has 512GB of Storage, which is more than enough room for your files.

iqoo 12 5g vs Oneplus 12: Camera

With its camera setup, the iQOO 12 5G is designed for photography enthusiasts. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on its 50MP primary camera guarantees detailed, crisp images even in low light. A 64MP telephoto camera enhances this with 3x optical zoom, which enables users to photograph far-off subjects. The 50MP ultrawide camera additionally guarantees bright colours and wide-angle images, making it perfect.

Comparably, the OnePlus 12 has a camera setup that can compete with the very best in mobile photography. Its 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) produces clear images with improved stability for fluid, blur-free shots. With its 3x optical zoom, the 64MP telephoto camera allows users to enlarge details on far-off objects. The 50MP ultrawide camera on the OnePlus 12 is similar to that of the iQOO 12, making it ideal for capturing wide-angle shots. Both gadgets are made to meet photography needs and excellent camera experiences.

iqoo 12 5g vs Oneplus 12: Battery

The OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12 5G have excellent battery life and quick charging. Having a bigger 5400mAh battery than the OnePlus 12, the iQOO 12 5G may have a longer battery life. Additionally, it offers lightning-fast 120W wired charging.

Despite having a slightly smaller 5000mAh battery, the OnePlus 12 still has a very long battery life. It also enables rapid 100W wired charging to provide prompt top-ups.

Both of these smartphones have lightning-fast charging capabilities. While the 120W charging of the iQOO 12 5G may result in faster charging, both smartphones can reach full charge in minutes.

Software

With iQOO UI 2.0 on top of Android 13, the iQOO 12 5G provides a simple and adaptable user interface. With new features and optimisations, iQOO UI 2.0 improves the Android platform and offers easy customisation options and seamless navigation. Its rapid performance and seamless multitasking are designed to work harmoniously with the hardware, making it perfect for daily use, productivity, and gaming.

The OnePlus 12, on the other hand, runs OxygenOS 13, an understated interface, together with Android 13. They are delivering a quick user experience. It also has improved features including customisable themes, better privacy restrictions, and adequate battery management. To meet a range of user preferences, both devices use the most recent capabilities of Android 13 while providing unique user interfaces.

Conclusion

The OnePlus 12 and the iQOO 12 5G offer outstanding performance, excellent camera skills, and long battery life. Because of its superior refresh rate of 144Hz, the iQOO 12 5G stands out, especially for gamers and those who value highly smooth screen transitions. Additionally, it has a bigger battery that guarantees longer use and additional RAM options so users can customise the setup to fit their multitasking requirements best.

However, the OnePlus 12 has a somewhat lighter design, making it more comfortable for people who value portability. Even though it shares several important features like the 50MP main camera with OIS and 64MP telephoto lens, both handsets are pretty good at what they do and provide a great experience overall. However, power users might find the iQOO 12 5G more tempting than others who appreciate a more premium, lightweight design, such as the OnePlus 12. The decision between these two powerful flagship competitors will rely on your tastes and financial constraints.