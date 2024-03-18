Motorola Hints at Upcoming Phone

Motorola has announced plans to launch a new smartphone in India soon. With only a few days until the phone's launch in the country, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has begun to tease some of its following specifications. While Motorola has yet to officially confirm the name of the forthcoming smartphone or a launch date, the specifications released by the company indicate that it will be a mid-range smartphone, similar to the rumoured Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola: Future Motorola phone

In posts on X (previously known as Twitter), Motorola disclosed that a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU will power its future smartphone. This mobile processor is common in mid-range handsets, implying that the future Motorola phone could be released in the same category.

The business also shared an image of a rectangular object with a speedy charging animation, implying that Motorola's yet-to-be-announced handset may allow fast wired or wireless charging. The third component in the teaser looks to be a smartphone camera lens. However, it needs to be clarified whose camera the firm is referring to.

The business hinted at a smartphone with a curved display in a brief video uploaded on X. The device displays round corners on the left and right sides of the screen. The rear panel is also briefly shown, with the Motorola "batwing" insignia in a slight depression on the phone's back. The video also says a Motorola Edge series phone will be released shortly.

Motorola revealed in a press release earlier this week that it would have a launch event on 3 April and promised the "fusion of art and intelligence."

While the business has not revealed any specifics about the smartphone(s) that will be unveiled during the event, the teaser uses the exact phrases (intelligence and art) as the teasers posted on X. With its next launch event quickly coming, we can believe that Motorola intends to debut the Moto Edge 50 series in India, with the smartphone being teased by the company, possibly the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion or Edge 50 Pro. Given the company's promise of a mid-range Snapdragon chipset, the former could debut in the coming days — we can expect to learn more about Motorola's next handset soon.