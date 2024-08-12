Ditch the iPhone16 and Wait for the iPhone 17 Slim: Here's Why

For dedicated followers of the iPhone, the upcoming iPhone 16 series holds particular excitement. A standout feature is the universal integration of Apple Intelligence across all four models. This technological leap promises a new era of interaction, from a more intuitive Siri to the potential of AI-driven writing tools. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max should cause a stir since they are expected to have larger screens—6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. A larger primary camera sensor and an enhanced 48MP ultrawide camera are also anticipated. In addition, a new Capture button and the speedier A18 chip are anticipated for all four models, making it more straightforward to take pictures and record videos. And if you want a more future-proof phone, you'll probably get Wi-Fi 7 on at least the Pros.

However, during the last few years, the design of the iPhone has become old. Customers are finding it more and more difficult to tell one generation from the next because of the slight visual changes between models, especially starting with the iPhone 12. Some people may find familiarity unimpressive because a significant redesign has yet to be done.

iPhone 17 Slim: is it the iPhone 17 Air?

But do you know that the enthusiasm for the iPhone 17 Slim is exceptionally high? Similar to the spectacular release of the iPhone X, it may mark an important shift in iPhone design. Reputable sources such as Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claim that Apple will drop the iPhone Plus model from its portfolio in 2025 in favour of a completely new model rumoured to be called the iPhone 17 Slim, despite the possibility that it may be called the iPhone 17 Air.

The tiniest iPhone ever: iPhone 17

Apple would prioritise design above specifications, resulting in the slimmest iPhone ever—the iPhone 17. Though it would come in a considerably smaller package than the greatest iPhones on the market, you would still get the newest A19 processor and a sizable 6.6-inch display. Additionally, it might be among the first phones to use Apple's 5G modem. But in the end, this device's appearance and feel are what matter. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Slim / Air will be only 5mm thick, as opposed to the 8.2mm of the existing iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Should you Ditch the iPhone 16 and Wait for the iPhone 17 Slim?

As daily users of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the titanium frame, while offering a lighter feel, can sometimes be uncomfortable when carried in front pockets, particularly during movement. This often necessitates a shift to the back pocket for comfort. The last time there was a genuinely innovative iPhone design was a few years ago. Only some rumours regarding the iPhone 17 seem realistic. It is expected to start with a single 48MP wide camera on the back. Thus, neither an ultrawide nor a telephoto zoom lens would be included. That would mean a significant compromise. However, if we could get an amount of at least a 2x optical zoom through reframing, we may be able to live with it.

The biggest unpleasant news comes from a claim by The Information indicating that the price of the iPhone 17 Slim may reach $1,299 or more. That is a bit hard for users to accept as it would be $100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. How can a phone with one camera cost more than one with three? Furthermore, the upcoming Apple processor is anticipated to enhance the performance, energy efficiency, and artificial intelligence capabilities of the iPhone 17 series. Future developments will likely bring a bigger battery, enabling more extended device usage between charges. Holding off until the iPhone 17 could be wise for those looking for the newest features and a more significant update. Furthermore, it seems like Apple isn't just boasting about this. According to reports, the business is developing a foldable phone that will improve upon the iPhone 17 Slim's design to produce a significantly smaller device than current models.