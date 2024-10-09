Diwali Deals: Get the best Budget-Friendly Smartphone

Low-cost smartphones have evolved dramatically, offering outstanding features and performance at accessible costs. With the festive season of Diwali approaching, opting for a budget-friendly smartphone as a present can be both practical and thoughtful. These devices provide crucial connectivity and come packed with modern technology, making them an ideal choice for anyone wishing to celebrate the occasion without breaking the budget. Over the past many years, low-cost smartphones have improved significantly. A reliable gadget with 5G connectivity and a complete smartphone experience can now be purchased for less than Rs 12,000. These smartphones cost around Rs 12,000 and offer excellent battery life and user experience, making great Diwali gifts.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G- Rs 11,999

A sizable 6,000 mAh battery powers the Galaxy M15, a Budget-Friendly Smartphone. The Galaxy M15 is a tremendous 5G-enabled low-cost smartphone now priced under Rs 11,000 and worth considering in 2024 for Diwali. It boasts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and a 6,000 mAh battery, providing excellent battery life and content consumption. Additionally, it has a microSD card slot for further storage extension and 128 GB of internal storage. The 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen of the Galaxy M15 5G produces rich, flowing images that remain sharp even in direct sunlight thanks to its Vision Booster, up to 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G- Rs 10,498

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is a great low-cost smartphone with 5G capability. The iQOO Z9 Lite is a good option for customers on a tight budget. Notable features include its vivid display, strong battery life, IP64-rated durability, and respectable performance. With a 6.56-inch 90Hz display, 720p resolution, and an IP64 rating, the iQOO Z9 Lite (review) is among the most reasonably priced water-resistant smartphones. It comes with FuntouchOS 14, based on Android 14, and a 5,000 mAh battery in addition to the best-in-class 50 MP primary camera.

motorola G45 5G- Rs 11,999

Motorola G45 5G is an inexpensive, Budget-Friendly Smartphone, colourful smartphone and a great Diwali gift option. With a strong and updated 50MP Quad Pixel camera technology that can adapt to any angle, in any light, for flawless photographs, your photos turn out brilliant and clear. Under Rs 12,000, this is one of the most potent smartphones. This smartphone runs stock Android 14 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is based on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, which has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Poco M6 Pro 5G- Rs 11,499

At less than Rs 11,000, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is unquestionably one of the most feature-rich, Budget-Friendly Smartphone available. Notwithstanding its resemblance to the Redmi 12 5G, the POCO M6 Pro demonstrates its capabilities. The dual-tone design of the phone is notable and enhances its attractiveness. Additionally, the phone has a solid battery life and performs reliably for necessary tasks. A powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC powers it. Its big 6.79-inch screen, featuring FHD+ quality and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, guarantees a fluid experience for gaming and watching entertainment. It is unquestionably among the most attractive smartphones in this price range, even in appearance.

Nokia G42 5G- Rs 11,499

The Nokia G42's screen, charging capability, and back panel are all easily replaceable. Another great smartphone to gift on Diwali that runs vanilla Android is the Nokia G42. Even with a single SIM in roaming and Wi-Fi turned on all the time, the smartphone's battery lasts an amazing two days on a full charge, dropping to barely 80% during that time. In contrast, my 1+ Nord CE3 Lite 5G loses that much battery life after only six hours of inactivity. Furthermore, there is no bloatware on the device, improving general performance. It offers a seamless experience for everyday tasks like internet browsing, and the camera quality is surprisingly good, giving it a well-rounded option for anyone looking for a dependable, low-cost smartphone. This HMD product is sturdy; even the entry-level model boasts 6 GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. The smartphone features a triple rear-camera configuration, a 50 MP AI camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 20W rapid charging.

realme NARZO N65 5G- Rs 10,499

realme NARZO N65 5G is an attractive low-cost, Budget-Friendly Smartphone. For its price range, the Realme Narzo N65 5G is a competent low-cost smartphone with a 120Hz high refresh rate display and outstanding performance. The device's daytime solid cameras and remarkable battery backup are noteworthy features. The Dimensity 6300 SoC, which powers many smartphones in this price range, is the foundation of the Narzo N65, one of the most aesthetically pleasing smartphones in this market. Its round camera island and massive display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz make it stand out from the pack.