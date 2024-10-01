Experience Galaxy AI: Samsung S23 FE Must-Have for AI Enthusiasts

The least expensive smartphone in the Galaxy S series with Galaxy AI capabilities is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Compared to the more expensive S23 models, you can enjoy the strength and potential of Samsung's AI technology at a more reasonable price range. At its current lower retail price of Rs 29,999, Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE is the most affordable smartphone with Galaxy AI. For those looking for a flagship Samsung smartphone at the lowest possible cost, the Galaxy S23 FE at half the price becomes even more alluring with the debut of the Galaxy S24 FE for Rs 59,999. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 29,999, while the 256 GB option is retailing for Rs 32,999.

What is Galaxy AI?

Galaxy AI is a collection of artificial intelligence tools from Samsung that are intended to improve the user experience on Galaxy smartphones by including functions like generative editing, object, shadow, and reflection erasers. These features decrease latency, improve privacy, and save data costs while making interactions with Galaxy devices more safe, meaningful, human, and dependable. Galaxy AI combines cloud-based AI from leading industry players with Samsung's on-device AI to provide smooth and effective operation. Numerous smartphones, like the Galaxy S24 series, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series, are among those that support it. Until the end of 2025, customers may use the AI functions on compatible devices for free, so there is no extra charge.

Main reasons for purchasing the Galaxy S23 FE:

Affordable Galaxy AI

For a more reasonable price, take advantage of the advantages of Galaxy AI, such as improved photography, intelligent assistants, and seamless connectivity with other Samsung devices.

Strong Performance

The S23 FE's competent processor allows it to run smoothly through light gaming and daily duties.

Long-Lasting Battery

The device's sizable battery can easily power you through a whole workday with only one charge.

High-quality Display

Enjoy the S23 FE's high-resolution display's vivid colours and crisp images.

Versatile Cameras

The S23 FE's competent rear camera arrangement, which consists of a main sensor, ultrawide lens, and depth sensor, allows you to take beautiful pictures and videos.

Here are some reasons why the Galaxy S23 FE is among the best Samsung smartphones at under Rs 30,000.

The Galaxy S23 FE will be available for as little as Rs 27,999 with extra discounts.

It provides the whole Galaxy AI experience at a significantly lower price.

The most excellent thing about the Galaxy S23 FE is that it's the least expensive smartphone from Samsung that offers the whole Galaxy AI experience. This includes features like Photo Assist, which lets users use AI to edit and enhance photographs, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Interpreter. Based on the Exynos 2200 SoC, which has 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage, the smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The phone features a specialised 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto zoom lens as part of a triple rear camera configuration.

The Galaxy S23 FE is water and dust-resistant, has an IP68 rating, and features a premium glass-metal sandwich design, much like the more costly Samsung phones. Additionally, it supports 25W USB-C charging and offers capabilities like wireless charging. The phones are now running OneUI 6, which is based on Android 14, and they will get four significant Android OS updates over the next few years to keep the device secure and up to date. The Galaxy S23 FE is the most excellent mid-range smartphone for enjoying the finest Samsung and Galaxy AI, especially since it is less expensive than the Galaxy A55.