First trifold smartphone Huawei Mate X5 to launch with iPhone 16

This year, on 9 September, Apple will introduce the iPhone 16 on a Monday, the first time the device will be available. Apple usually holds its iPhone keynotes in mid-September on the Tuesday or Wednesday following Labour Day. The event was scheduled for 10 September this year, but Apple most likely shifted it to 9 September to avoid conflict with the presidential debate on Tuesday. The issue with iPhone launch parties is that. Every September, they're the biggest draw in the tech industry. Most competitors avoid taking the stage beside the iPhone. This year will be unique, with a Chinese smartphone manufacturer prepared to take on Apple by holding a product launch on the same day.

Huawei isn't going to simply release a conventional smartphone to compete with the iPhone 16. It will introduce the first tri-fold smartphone to be sold commercially. The newest tri-fold phone from Huawei is the Mate X5. A tablet-size screen is revealed when the vast, folding display is opened. The gadget runs HarmonyOS 3.1 and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 9000s chipset. Huawei and Apple will both be releasing new products on the same day.

Here are some of the Huawei Mate X5's characteristics:

Foldable display

A tablet-size screen is visible when the Mate X5's huge foldable display is opened. The display is covered in a layer of Kunlun Glass and constructed of flexible OLED technology.

Strong processing: Huawei's Kirin 9000s engine, one of the strongest smartphone processors on the market, powers the Mate X5.

HarmonyOS 3.1

Huawei's exclusive operating system, HarmonyOS 3.1, powers the Mate X5. HarmonyOS is engineered to operate in perfect harmony with Huawei's range of products.

Many cameras

The Mate X5's four rear-facing cameras are:

A 50 MP primary camera.

A 13 MP ultrawide camera.

A 12 MP telephoto camera.

A 10 MP periscope camera.

Long battery life

The Mate X5 boasts a sizable battery that can run the device for up to two days between charges.

Huawei Mate X5: Expected Price

The tri-fold phone won't truly compete with the iPhone 16. It will be a specialised gadget with an even smaller target market than conventional foldables. In India, the cost of the Huawei Mate X5 is roughly Rs. 1,90,000. This pricing might change a little based on particular setups and sellers. A tri-fold tablet can be costly, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold cost over Rs.1,10,000, including tax. The pricing of Huawei's tri-fold phone is one of many issues that prevent its international release.