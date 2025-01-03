Flipkart 'Big Bachat Days' Sale: Grab deals on iPhones, Pixels and more

Flipkart has brought the New Year 2025 with interesting offers on smartphones during its “Big Bachat Days.” The sale was launched on the 1st of January and will continue till the 5th of January wherein several brands including Apple, Google, Samsung, etc. are offering bank discounts, coupon discounts, and no interest EMI. All these offers expire on the 5th of January.

Apple iPhone 16 Series Offers

So the prices for the iPhone 16 series are now lower than ever which is even more appealing to the customers who consider buying one of the models. The price of iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) which was initially set at Rs. 144,900 can now be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 137,900 with an additional benefit of up to Rs. 7,000 cashback and an additional Rs. 2,000 off on UPI payments.

Also, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) has been slashed to Rs. 112,900 from the initial price of Rs. 119,900 with the same cashback and UPI offers. If you are planning to buy a new phone and you are tight on budget the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is now Cheaper and you can get it for as low as Rs. 84,900 from its initial price of Rs. 89,900 with a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 and a discount of Rs. 2,000 on UPI payments.

The entry-level model, iPhone 16 (128GB), now costs ₹74,900 as opposed to its initial price of ₹79,900 with similar cashback and UPI offers. The mobiles can also be purchased on no interest EMI’s up to six months time period by using ICICI Bank credit cards for all the iPhone 16 series mobiles.

Google Pixel 9 Series offer Price

The Google Pixel 9 series also has some great price gaps. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB) was launched for Rs.172,999 and can now be bought at Rs.162,999 along with a bank offer of Rs. 10,000 and a discount of Rs.100 on the Google Charger or Nothing Cable. Likewise, the Pixel 9 Pro XL (256GB) is now available for 124999/- with the same bank and accessory offers.

The Pixel 9 Pro (256GB) now costs Rs.109,999 while the Pixel 9 (256GB) can be bought at Rs. 79,999 which includes a bank offer of Rs.4,000 and other accessory offers. Customers can get Pixel 9 models on EMI without any interest charged if the customer has an HDFC Bank card and can be paid within 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Deal Price

Samsung’s foldable smartphones are also part of the sale, with enticing discounts. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB) was launched at Rs. 164,999 but can now be bought at Rs.12,500 with the help of certain bank cards.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) gets its price cut by Rs.11,000 from its initial price of Rs.109,999. Both models are also available on no-interest EMI plans of up to 9 months if you are an American Express cardholder.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Deal

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is now available for ₹20,999. This smartphone is further available at a discount ₹1,000 of via bank offers for the customers if they are eligible. This smartphone is quite reasonable as it has an LTPO display, military-grade 810H durability certification, flagship-level cameras, and up to 5 years of OS updates.

Other Smartphone Offers

Flipkart’s sale also has discounts on smartphones from other brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, Nothing, Vivo, and Oppo. New launches within the market include the Redmi Note 14 series at a lower price. Customers can check out these offers to get the best deal on the smartphone of their choice.