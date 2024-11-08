Galaxy S25 Slim Will Feature S25 Ultra's Impressive Camera: Reports

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is reportedly set to make its debut a few months following the launch of the main Galaxy S25 lineup, which is anticipated to be unveiled by the end of January or early February next year. Adding to the excitement, the Galaxy S25 FE, rumored to be marketed as the Galaxy S25 Slim, is expected to inherit one of the cameras from the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

Advertisment

Galaxy S25 Slim Camera

Renowned leaker Ice Universe recently hinted at this camera enhancement, stating, "The Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an 'Ultra' camera." Although specific details weren't provided, it appears the Galaxy S25 Slim could feature the primary camera from the S25 Ultra, while other lenses in its setup may differ.

According to leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to have a 12MP front-facing camera, along with a sophisticated rear setup: a 200MP primary lens (the ISOCELL HP2), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an additional 50MP telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom.

Advertisment

Galaxy S25 series launch timeline

While the exact technical specifications of the Galaxy S25 Slim remain under wraps, it is speculated to be the thinnest and lightest flagship device Samsung has released in recent years, focusing on a sleek, minimalistic design while maintaining high performance. Positioned between the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to balance these models, offering premium features at a mid-range price point and a slightly higher cost than the base S25 model.

Given its expected launch timeline, the Galaxy S25 Slim is likely to be powered by either the new Exynos 2500 chip or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was recently announced at the Qualcomm summit.

Advertisment

As consumer interest in slimmer designs grows, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Slim will be joining a competitive field in 2025, including the Oppo Find X8 Pro, another slim flagship model, measuring only 8.34mm in thickness, which positions it among the thinnest high-end smartphones of the year.

Also read: What’s New in Samsung One UI 7? Features Revealed for 2025