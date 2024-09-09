Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked: What We Know So Far

During the Galaxy Unpacked event in July, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were introduced. Since then, online rumours regarding the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition have begun to surface. Most recently, a purported render of the phone—which gives us our first glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition—was discovered online. The image that was mainly leaked confirms previous suspicions about the foldable phone. Its smartphone looks thinner.

Rumours of a possible Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition have been circulating online. The recent disclosure of an alleged device render has given rise to these rumours. This render validates earlier rumours and gives us our first look at the Special Edition. The slimmer body of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is one of the most prominent characteristics that the leaked render emphasises. This implies that by making engineering and design advancements, Samsung may have reduced the device's overall thickness and weight.

Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold (Rendered)

Android Headlines leaked the expected Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition render. The rear of the phone is depicted in the official-looking render unfurled. At first impression, it resembles the original Galaxy Z Fold 6, but a closer inspection reveals a slimmer chassis. It looks like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition has three rear cameras, and the camera island is thicker than the camera bump on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Although it has a surface that resembles metal, a glass back is anticipated. With flat sides and gently rounded corners, it appears to have a boxy appearance. A selfie shooter can be housed in the punch cutout in the centre of the cover display.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will have a folded thickness of 10.6 mm and an unfolded thickness of 4.9 mm. When folded, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1 mm. It is anticipated to include a 200-megapixel primary camera. The foldable is expected to have an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external screen, more significant than the 7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is also expected to support the S Pen. It was anticipated that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition would be dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. It is said to be making its debut in China and South Korea.